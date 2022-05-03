Two points above seventh placed Middlesbrough and three ahead of Millwall in eighth, United manager Paul Heckingbottom knows his men might have to beat Marco Silva’s promotion winners on Saturday lunchtime in order to qualify for the postseason play-offs.

Now fifth, thanks to the Londoners’ filleting of their rivals from Bedfordshire under the lights at Craven Cottage, United’s preparations for the contest received another boost when Silva appeared to draw a line under the present campaign as he reflected upon his squad's achievements following the victory over Town.

“We have to prepare well ourselves, it’s not really different to this season,” the Portuguese told reporters, acknowledging the challenge awaiting Fulham in the Premier League next term. “The challenge will be tougher but then it was tough this season.

“We’ve built and created something special this season.”

Aleksandar Mitrovic, the Serbian goal machine, netted for the 42nd and 43rd time since competition resumed in August as Town were eviscerated; breaking the league record Guy Whittingham set under the 46 game format 29 years ago. Jones selected Matt Ingram, signed on emergency loan from Hull City, between the posts for the fixture.

“I haven’t felt like that in my career before if I’m honest,” admitted a downbeat Jones afterwards. “It was a real tough watch.”

Town face Reading next and the Welshman added: “Everything is going against us in terms of injuries. But we just have to dust ourselves down and go again.”

Middlesbrough, where Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder is now in charge, also enter their meeting with Preston North End on a slightly downbeat note according to their midfielder Jonny Howson.

“We’ve taken it to the last game of the season and we’ll see what happens,” he said, following the 3-1 victory over Stoke City. “All we can do is take care of ourselves and then we’ll see if that’s enough.

“When you are relying on other teams, that is disappointing. But in football anything can happen and we just have to take care of our business.”

Gary Rowett, Heckingbottom’s opposite number at Millwall, claimed Fulham’s scoreline against Town has changed the “complexion” of the race for a top six finish.

Confessing he did not watch all of the game, staged three days after United’s triumph at Queens Park Rangers, the former Burton Albion chief said: “The interesting thing is that all the talk before the weekend was about Sheffield United and goal difference. Now there is a completely different reflection on the possibilities at the weekend. It’s still out of our hands, we know that, but a 10 goal swing certainly changes things.”

Millwall’s goal difference is plus nine, two better than Town’s but worse than Middlesbrough (plus 12) and United (plus 14).

