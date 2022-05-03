Despite still being inside the relegation zone, Mousset and his team mates are now only two points from safety with a game in hand on 17th placed Cagliari following the Sardinians’ defeat by Verona on Friday.

Salernitana were at the foot of the rankings when the Frenchman moved to Campania on loan earlier this year. But the appointment of Nicola, regarded as a miracle worker in Italy after leading both Crotone and Torino to survival earlier in his career, has coincided with a dramatic upturn in fortunes at the Stadio Arechi.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset was back in the Salernitana side as the Italians bid to avoid the drop. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

The 49-year-old’s touchline antics have also made headlines in recent weeks, after he removed his shoes and threatened to throw them at one of his own players during a match against Fiorentina. Nicola was captured on video flinging a trainer to the floor after what he perceived as a lapse in concentration allowed the Tuscans to launch a counter-attack.

Mousset’s appearance as a substitute against Gian Piero Gasperini’s side was his first outing since being diagnosed with a sprain following last month’s draw with Sassuolo. The Frenchman, whose contract with United is scheduled to expire this summer, missed six games before coming on towards the end of the fixture in Bergamo.

Salernitana face bottom club Venezia, where former United loanee Ethan Ampadu is now playing, on Thursday before meeting Cagliari in what promises to be a crucial fixture 72 hours later.

David McGoldrick and Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset (right): Simon Bellis/ Sportimage