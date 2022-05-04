Fifth in the table and two points ahead of seventh placed Middlesbrough entering the final weekend of the regular season programme, United will definitely secure themselves a shot at Premier League football next term if they beat the visitors from London.

Despite being beset by injuries since the turn of the year and forced to contend with a fixture schedule wrecked by Covid-19 induced postponements, Heckingbottom’s squad know they will be guaranteed a top six finish if they repeat December’s win over opponents already assured of promotion.

“Pressure is a privilege,” the United manager told The Star. “Not a problem. We really want to be doing this. We really want to be in this position. So it’s not something we shy away from.

“It’s part and parcel of why we do what we do. If you want to succeed, as these players have shown they can, then you embrace that pressure. You look forward to it. You know it means there’s something at stake and we’re delighted that there is.”

Millwall, in eighth, are also involved in one of the tightest play-off races the second tier has witnessed in recent years. Sixteenth when he was appointed in November, seven months after their two year stay in the PL came to an end, United boast a three point cushion over Gary Rowett’s men after beating Queens Park Rangers on Friday.

Sheffield United are chasing a place in the Championship play-offs: David Klein / Sportimage

Reflecting upon the challenges they have been forced to overcome of late, including the loss of their captain Billy Sharp, record signing Rhian Brewster and influential defender Jayden Bogle to fitness issues, Heckingbottom said: “We’ve had a lot of stuff thrown at us. We can use that as fuel and fire. That’s what we have been doing and that’s what we’ll continue to do.

"The players, they’ve not let anything break them, They’ve stood up to everything that’s been put in their way.”