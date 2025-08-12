Sheffield United boss addresses Michael Cooper injury fears as Oliver Arblaster setback claim clarified

Ruben Selles, the Sheffield United manager, has allayed fears that goalkeeper Michael Cooper is playing through an injury. Speculation spread through the Blades fanbase that the stopper was carrying a knee issue, having missed time in pre-season with an issue in that area.

Cooper began the season by picking the ball out of his net four times as the Blades were hammered by Bristol City 4-1 on Saturday, although he was afforded little protection from those in front of him and realistically had little to no chance with any of the Robins’ goals.

The theory was subsequently spread on social media that Cooper is injured, gaining traction with some prominent accounts to give it further credence. But speaking this afternoon ahead of tomorrow’s League Cup trip to Birmingham City, boss Selles denied any issue.

“He's fully fit,” Selles said of the former Plymouth Argyle stopper. “He has been training and he played. Let’s see if he plays tomorrow. But if he doesn't, then it's not for any fitness reasons.”

Further injury speculation was created today when an account on X claimed that United midfielder Oliver Arblaster has suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from an ACL injury and may be out until the new year.

The boyhood Blade suffered the devastating injury during last November’s win over rivals Wednesday and has not played since. He has since embarked on a gruelling rehab process with the aim of being back soon into the new season.

The Star understands that there is no truth in the rumour that Arblaster will be out until the new year, with the aim still to get him back out onto the pitch soon.