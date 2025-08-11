10 deeper questions for Sheffield United's owners as fans seek clarity amid concerning transfer delay

Saturday’s season-opening hammering at home to Bristol City - just months after the Blades dispatched them 6-0 on aggregate to reach the Championship play-off final - prompted a rather predictable response from large sections of the Sheffield United fanbase.

New boss Ruben Selles copped for some of it, his tactics questioned as United were wide open in midfield and wide of defence and City breezed to a 4-1 victory that could have been greater (or, on another day had United taken some of their chances, the other way around entirely.)

But the majority seemed to be directed above him, and at owners COH Sports. The American group have overseen a slow transfer window so far, with just three senior players (and two more statistically-identified wildcards) brought in to replace 10 who have so far left since the end of last term.

Selles could have set his team up a little more pragmatically, given the options at his disposal, and is not completely immune from blame for Saturday’s outcome. But in many eyes he was also hung out to dry by his employers above him.

It wasn’t quite Paul Heckingbottom levels in the summer of 2021, when the Blades were promoted to the Premier League and their then-manager was sent into war with a water pistol. But going into a Championship season with two fit centre-halves, one right-back and one specialist, up-to-speed central midfielder does not scream ‘prepared.’

Selles, admirably, declined the easy opportunity to blame recruitment, or the lack of it, for the defeat, and it is true that he has experienced bigger challenges before at Reading and Hull City. But this is a different proposition entirely, under immediate pressure to lead the Blades back into the Premier League, and neither he nor United can afford too many more similar results.

But while the Spaniard fronts up to the media again four times this week, before and after games at Birmingham City and Swansea City, United’s ownership group continue to keep their counsel very closely.

The Star has requested, on multiple occasions, an interview with co-chairmen Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, without reply from the PR company that represented them during the drawn-out takeover process. Members of the board have also been approached directly. The policy appears to be very much one of radio silence.

That, of course, is their prerogative. Put simply, they are the owners of the club and can therefore decide to run it however they see fit. But at the same time, there are legitimate concerns on which Unitedites feel they are due some clarity.

Amongst the main ones currently is recruitment. At the time of writing, exactly a fortnight remains of the summer transfer window and by the time it slams shut on September 1, the Blades will hopefully be in a much better position in terms of squad strength.

No-one is also expecting anyone to come out and declare that United have £Xmillion to spend, therefore showing their hand to other clubs, agents and players who all fancy a bigger piece for themselves. But less superficially, there are concerns.

What, for example, qualifies James Bord, a former professional poker player based in Las Vegas, to essentially take charge of United’s recruitment, as several sources have indicated this summer? Bord’s company, Short Circuit, have provided statistics to help shape United’s AI-based recruitment model, but less has been confirmed about the extent of his remit and influence.

It is also worth asking whether having someone in such a powerful recruitment position, who also owns stakes in other clubs with whom United have done or may do business with, create the appearance of a conflict of interest?

‘Blades owners say right things but no opportunity for scrutiny in response’

There is absolutely no suspicion of wrongdoing but it also seems a valid question given that Bord also owns stakes in Scottish club Dunfermline and Bulgarian outfit Septemvri Sofia, who received a club-record fee when the Blades signed Mihail Polendakov earlier this summer.

How, many Blades fans wonder, will transfers be judged as successes and failures going forward - by players’ contributions on the field, or their impact on the profit and loss spreadsheets? Is there a timescale for AI-identified gambles such as Polendakov, Ehije Ukaki, Jefferson Caceres and Christian Nwachukwu - still to kick a ball for United since signing in the winter transfer window - to come good?

It’s only fair to point out that COH have not been completely silent, communicating with Unitedites with a few polished statements delivered via the club’s website. They have broadly said all the right things but there has been little opportunity for real scrutiny in response.

Co-chairmen Rosen and Eltoukhy are described as businessmen, rather than experienced communicators in public scenarios, but it is fascinating to wonder what vehicles they have to gauge the general mood of their fan base.

United, to their credit, have set up a fan advisory board as a link between the support base and the club, but what about from ownership to board? Chief executive Stephen Bettis does a fine job steering the ship on a day-to-day basis, in many eyes, but could he, and subsequently the Blades, benefit from a dedicated football figure in an advisor-type role - a director of football or ‘sporting director’ perhaps?

How easy, or otherwise, is decision-making at a club with seven directors and various associates such as Bord also potentially involved? A split in opinion over Chris Wilder’s future saw that decision drag on longer than anyone would have liked and certainly raised the possibility that too many cooks may spoil the broth.

Are developments to the Dore training ground, and the subsequent category one academy upgrades, on track? Is the long-term development of Bramall Lane - or even, gulp, a move elsewhere - on the agenda? What exactly is Des Taylor’s role at United?

COH may continue their current approach, perhaps believing that actions speak louder than words, and they would be completely justified in doing so. But in buying the Blades, they assumed control of more than a football club and such power comes with great responsibility. Not least, we feel, to engage with the club’s most important stakeholders.