More than 28,000 fans packed into Bramall Lane for the opening game of the Ruben Selles era at Sheffield United at the weekend - but it was Bristol City’s supporters who went away the happiest after their side ran out 4-1 winners. Just months earlier, United had beaten the Robins 6-0 on aggregate in the play-off semi-finals.

But that seemed a long way away on Saturday as Scott Twine’s brace inspired Gerhard Struber’s men to a morale-boosting opening-day win, and ruined Selles’ debut in the home dugout.

As ever our photographers were on hand to capture some great snaps of Unitedites cheering on their side, many decked out in the Blades’ new shirts - click through our gallery and see if you can spot anyone you recognise ...

