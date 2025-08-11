Spot a Sheffield United fan you know in these 32 great photos from frustrating Bristol City defeat

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 11th Aug 2025, 18:00 BST

Spot a Sheffield United fan you know in these 32 great photos from frustrating Bristol City defeat

More than 28,000 fans packed into Bramall Lane for the opening game of the Ruben Selles era at Sheffield United at the weekend - but it was Bristol City’s supporters who went away the happiest after their side ran out 4-1 winners. Just months earlier, United had beaten the Robins 6-0 on aggregate in the play-off semi-finals.

But that seemed a long way away on Saturday as Scott Twine’s brace inspired Gerhard Struber’s men to a morale-boosting opening-day win, and ruined Selles’ debut in the home dugout.

As ever our photographers were on hand to capture some great snaps of Unitedites cheering on their side, many decked out in the Blades’ new shirts - click through our gallery and see if you can spot anyone you recognise ...

1. Sheffield United fan gallery v Bristol City

Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Sheffield United fan gallery v Bristol City

Sportimage

Photo Sales

3. Sheffield United fan gallery v Bristol City

Sportimage

Photo Sales

4. Sheffield United fan gallery v Bristol City

Sportimage

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice