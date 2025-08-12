Sheffield United consider interesting transfer move as part of potential defender deal

Sheffield United’s top brass have privately explored the possibility of moving one of their AI-identified development signings to make room for a potential new acquisition ahead of the closure of the summer transfer window in less than a fortnight. The Blades are desperate for centre-half reinforcements.

United sold Anel Ahmedhodzic to Feyenoord last week while both their remaining left-footed centre-backs, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Jack Robinson, are wanted by rival clubs. Robinson is a target for Wrexham while, as we revealed yesterday, Queens Park Rangers are monitoring Welsh international Norrington-Davies.

But the Blades must add before they can even consider selling, with Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at home to Bristol City highlighting their defensive deficiencies. The Blades have considered a move for Ben Godfrey, the former Everton and Ipswich Town man now at Atalanta in Italy, but have been told they must stump up a significant portion of his huge salary.

Nils Zätterström is an additional target, with the added complication of uncertainty over whether the Malmo defender has played enough games in recent times to qualify for a work permit. Under regulations introduced post-Brexit, players must meet a certain number of points to automatically be granted permission to work in England.

If not, there is a secondary avenue open to them via an exception scheme, but clubs are only entitled to so many slots and United are understood to have filled all theirs with the signings of wildcards Christian Nwachukwu, Jefferson Caceres, Ehije Ukaki and Mihail Polendakov, all signed this year from the Bulgarian league.

The Star understands that discussions have taken place amongst the hierarchy about a possible solution, should it be needed, which would allow a slot to be freed up for Zätterström. James Bord, the former poker player now playing a big part in shaping United’s recruitment, also owns Dunfermline in Scotland, which sources suggest could be a potential destination for one player.

That is understood to be Caceres, the Peruvian winger who was absent from the teamsheet as United kicked off their Championship season with defeat at home to Bristol City on Saturday. If that proves to be the case, with a lot of moving parts before it becomes a possibility, then it raises further questions over United’s long-term planning when it comes to their data-driven approach.

Boss Ruben Selles, whose attempts to add to his coaching staff have also been frustrated by red tape following the UK’s exit from the European Union, has retained an interest in Hull City’s Charlie Hughes after moving to Bramall Lane earlier this summer, when he was sacked by the Tigers.

But United were dissuaded from following up that interest by Hull’s valuation of their prized asset, who is seen as a future England international and is also interesting Coventry City. United had a look at the 21-year-old last summer when he left Wigan Athletic in a bargain £3.5m deal, but they didn’t follow up their interest and it proved to be money well spent by the Blades’ Yorkshire rivals.