Sheffield United matchwinner sends message to fans after happy Bramall Lane homecoming

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United’s first home game of the campaign saw them beat Durham 2-0, with skipper Sweetman-Kirk scoring an impressive double as Neil Redfearn’s side picked up their first points of the season.

The forward, who wore the captain’s armband in the absence of Sophie Barker, produced a moment of magic in the 52nd minute that turned the game on its head.

Cutting in from the left wing she unleashed a swerving effort that gave Durham keeper Tatiana Saunders no chance, breaking the deadlock in style and United never looked back.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sweetman-Kirk later added a second after beating the offside trap and lifting the ball over the onrushing Saunders to secure the points.

“Saturday night under the lights at the Lane, thank you to everyone who came out,” Sweetman-Kirk said afterwards.

“You really did push us on. It’s amazing to get the three points on the board.”

Courtney Sweetman-Kirk of Sheffield United (No.7) celebrates scoring her second goal against Durham at Bramall Lane: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

On United’s return to Bramall Lane, Durham had earlier threatened to spoil the party with some high-quality goalkeeping from Bethan Davies needed to ensure a clean sheet.

Jess Clarke very nearly gave Durham a dream start with a curling effort, only for Davies – a summer signing from Huddersfield – to make an excellent stop.

Rebecca Salicki also kept the Blades shot stopper busy with a smart header.

The hosts threatened on the break and Chene Muir very nearly opened the scoring, but couldn’t quite connect with Sweetman-Kirk’s clever cross.

But the stand-in captain made an impact after half-time to lead her side to three points.

Durham very nearly levelled instantly after the opener but Naomi Hartley made a wonderful block to deny Clarke from close range.

Victory was the perfect birthday present for Blades’ left-back Alethea Paul, while Durham are still looking for their first win of the season after drawing with Sunderland on the opening day.