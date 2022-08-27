News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United: Oli McBurnie's goal celebration admission as he ends long drought at Luton

Oli McBurnie’s first league goal in Sheffield United colours since the back end of 2020 arrived at last on Friday evening, and his volleyed strike at Luton Town was worth the wait - sparking jubilant scenes both in the stands and on the field.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 12:00 pm

“If McBurnie scores, we’re on the pitch” has been a song of choice on the terraces since the £20m striker made his return from injury and a few supporters did live up to that promise in the aftermath of McBurnie’s equaliser, vaulting the hoardings to share the moment with their No.9.

McBurnie was laughably booked for his celebrations - he didn’t go into the fans, they more came to him, and he was cautioned for “inciting” them.

A first league goal in two years, after a remarkably unlucky run with injury and illness, scored with a crisp volley to drag his side back on level terms at a notoriously tricky place to visit? I’m sure we can all forgive the striker for not politely acknowledging the crowd and walking back to the centre circle nonchalantly.

“I can't even remember it,” McBurnie said of his celebration.

“My head was gone! I did well not to go into the crowd and still got a yellow, and the gaffer said: ‘Make sure you don't get sent off!’

Oli McBurnie of Sheffield United celebrates with teammates after scoring at Luton Town (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

“I was blowing after the celebration, I needed my asthma inhaler. Words can't describe the feeling and unless you're a professional footballer, you'll never know it.

“I thought I held myself back, I nearly jumped over into the crowd! But it's one of those, I'll take a yellow for a goal every game.”

