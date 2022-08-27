Sheffield United: Oli McBurnie's goal celebration admission as he ends long drought at Luton
Oli McBurnie’s first league goal in Sheffield United colours since the back end of 2020 arrived at last on Friday evening, and his volleyed strike at Luton Town was worth the wait - sparking jubilant scenes both in the stands and on the field.
“If McBurnie scores, we’re on the pitch” has been a song of choice on the terraces since the £20m striker made his return from injury and a few supporters did live up to that promise in the aftermath of McBurnie’s equaliser, vaulting the hoardings to share the moment with their No.9.
McBurnie was laughably booked for his celebrations - he didn’t go into the fans, they more came to him, and he was cautioned for “inciting” them.
Most Popular
-
1
The story of the heartwarming viral video that shows Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore's kindness to young fan
-
2
Sheffield Wednesday dealt injury blow as new signing is ruled out 'for a few weeks'
-
3
Luton Town boss makes big claim about Sheffield United that Nottingham Forest fans won't like
-
4
Sheffield United: Transfer plan explained as Wes Foderingham is forced off at Luton Town
-
5
Why Wes Foderingham went off against Luton Town as Sheffield United explain issue with goalkeeper
A first league goal in two years, after a remarkably unlucky run with injury and illness, scored with a crisp volley to drag his side back on level terms at a notoriously tricky place to visit? I’m sure we can all forgive the striker for not politely acknowledging the crowd and walking back to the centre circle nonchalantly.
“I can't even remember it,” McBurnie said of his celebration.
“My head was gone! I did well not to go into the crowd and still got a yellow, and the gaffer said: ‘Make sure you don't get sent off!’
Why Foderingham went off against Luton Town as United explain issue
“I was blowing after the celebration, I needed my asthma inhaler. Words can't describe the feeling and unless you're a professional footballer, you'll never know it.
“I thought I held myself back, I nearly jumped over into the crowd! But it's one of those, I'll take a yellow for a goal every game.”