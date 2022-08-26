Why Wes Foderingham went off against Luton Town as Sheffield United explain issue with goalkeeper

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Foderingham the Blades’ only fit and available goalkeeper, there were concerns amongst Unitedites that he may be out for a while when he received medical attention in the second half and then went off, to be replaced by debutant goalkeeper Jordan Amissah.

But Heckingbottom revealed afterwards that Foderingham was suffering from sickness and diarrhea, and will be kept away from his United teammates to lessen the chances of it spreading before he is assessed over the weekend.

United saw John Fleck ruled out before the game with a fractured leg to join the likes of Davies, Billy Sharp, Enda Stevens, Ciaran Clark and Reda Khadra in the treatment room.