Sheffield United striker ‘set for Tottenham Hotspur move’ after being released by Arsenal

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed a £2m package with the Blades for teenage striking sensation Will Lankshear, who only joined the Blades last season after being released by Spurs’ north London rivals Arsenal.

Lankshear has impressed at youth level for the Blades and had been earmarked as a future star, but now looks set to return to the capital after Spurs beat off competition from Brentford to add him to their academy set up.

Sky Sports have reported that the deal is worth an initial £1m, with another £1m in add-ons.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although it represents a significant return on investment for a player United picked up on a free, Lankshear’s departure further highlights the gulf between category one academies and the rest of the football pyramid.