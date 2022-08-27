News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United striker ‘set for Tottenham Hotspur move’ after being released by Arsenal

Sheffield United look set to lose one of their brightest young talents to the Premier League, according to reports over the weekend.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 3:22 pm
Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed a £2m package with the Blades for teenage striking sensation Will Lankshear, who only joined the Blades last season after being released by Spurs’ north London rivals Arsenal.

Lankshear has impressed at youth level for the Blades and had been earmarked as a future star, but now looks set to return to the capital after Spurs beat off competition from Brentford to add him to their academy set up.

Sky Sports have reported that the deal is worth an initial £1m, with another £1m in add-ons.

Although it represents a significant return on investment for a player United picked up on a free, Lankshear’s departure further highlights the gulf between category one academies and the rest of the football pyramid.

