Sheffield United striker ‘set for Tottenham Hotspur move’ after being released by Arsenal
Sheffield United look set to lose one of their brightest young talents to the Premier League, according to reports over the weekend.
Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed a £2m package with the Blades for teenage striking sensation Will Lankshear, who only joined the Blades last season after being released by Spurs’ north London rivals Arsenal.
Lankshear has impressed at youth level for the Blades and had been earmarked as a future star, but now looks set to return to the capital after Spurs beat off competition from Brentford to add him to their academy set up.
Sky Sports have reported that the deal is worth an initial £1m, with another £1m in add-ons.
Most Popular
-
1
The story of the heartwarming viral video that shows Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore's kindness to young fan
-
2
Sheffield Wednesday dealt injury blow as new signing is ruled out 'for a few weeks'
-
3
Luton Town boss makes big claim about Sheffield United that Nottingham Forest fans won't like
-
4
Sheffield United: Transfer plan explained as Wes Foderingham is forced off at Luton Town
-
5
Why Wes Foderingham went off against Luton Town as Sheffield United explain issue with goalkeeper
Although it represents a significant return on investment for a player United picked up on a free, Lankshear’s departure further highlights the gulf between category one academies and the rest of the football pyramid.