Exc: Sheffield United man pulls out of Barnsley cup clash amid Championship transfer interest

Anis Slimane pulled out of Sheffield United’s League Cup clash with Barnsley this evening amid transfer interest from a rival Championship club, The Star understands. The Tunisian international was due to feature in the second-round clash with Darrell Clarke’s side at Oakwell, before asking to be excused.

Slimane has been a bit-part player for the Blades since arriving from Brondby last summer and came off the bench in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Norwich City. The decision is unlikely to have gone down well with manager Chris Wilder, who is keen to make sure that every member of his squad is completely bought in to their bid for an instant return to the Championship.

We understand that the side keen on the 23-year-old are the Canaries.

Gus Hamer, who was the subject of a recent rejected bid from Leeds United, is on the bench for tonight’s cup clash while Anel Ahmedhodzic starts after missing Saturday’s trip to Carrow Road through illness. The Bosnian is also the subject of rival interest ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline but is in a side containing a mixture of senior and youth players.

Blades: Davies, Sachdev, Ahmedhodzic, Norrington-Davies, McCallum, Peck, Coulibaly, Rak-Sakyi, Marsh, Hampson, Brewster (capt). Subs: Faxon, Trusty, Souttar, Hamer, Burrows, Souza, Campbell, Brooks, One.

Barnsley: Slonina, Cotter, Roberts, Pines, de Gevigney, Phillips, Marsh, Earl, Watters, Yoganathan, Connell. Subs: Killip, Russell, O’Keefe, Benson, Lofthouse, Gent, McCarthy, Lopata, Nwakali.