Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, has revealed he would not be in favour of introducing a mid-season break into the fixture schedule despite admitting his team benefited from the pause in the Championship calendar to coincide with this winter’s World Cup.

United, who travel to Wigan Athletic on Monday ranked second in the table, went more than a month without a competitive game after beating Cardiff City before marking their return to action with last weekend’s win over Huddersfield Town.

Twelve members of Heckingbottom’s squad missed the visit to the Welsh capital through either injury or illness, with the 45-year-old conceding last night that their performances levels were beginning to dip as a result.

Although he admitted the pause “suited us” because “we needed the bodies” back, Heckingbottom said: “I wouldn’t be a fan of it, having another break. That’s because I don’t think we’d get a long enough one to really make it count. Some of the lads in the one we’ve just had, they went away with their families and then it was back to work.”

Sander Berge, Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe all returned to the team sheet following lengthy absences when Town lost 1-0 at Bramall Lane. That result means United travel to Greater Manchester searching for a sixth win in seven outings. Athletic, who appointed Kolo Toure as their new manager recently, are 22nd after gaining a draw against Millwall during the former Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal defender’s debut inside the technical area.

“We pushed it right to the wire,” Heckingbottom said. “Although we were getting results, the performance levels weren’t what we would have wanted. I prefer to be training with a purpose, with a real edge to it.”

United organised two behind closed doors friendlies against Rotherham, the only team to beat them during their recent run of form, before facing Town. They shoehorned in another - this time against Leicester City - ahead of the clash with Athletic.

“The output against Rotherham was higher than in normal games,” he said. “But it’s tough to dominate games for 90 minutes in this league.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom was pleased with the timing of the World Cup break: George Wood/Getty Images

Max Lowe is fit again ahead of Sheffield United's visit to Wigan Athletic: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

