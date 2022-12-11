A first goal of the season for Billy Sharp and another win for Sheffield United, who picked-off where they left off before the World Cup break.

But the victory over Huddersfield Town, who proved more durable than a team at the bottom of the Championship should, taught us plenty about Paul Heckingbottom’s side. We already know United can prevail, often in ridiculously difficult circumstances. But as The Star’s James Shield explains, there was lots more to pick apart too.

You Never Lose It: Billy Sharp had gone nine months without scoring before claiming the only goal of this contest; his longest barren run in United colours. Not that you would have thought it, so assured was the finish he produced after being released by Iliman Ndiaye who started less than a week after returning from the World Cup with Senegal.

It was a reminder that, even though he turns 37 in February, Sharp remains one of the most accomplished strikers in the division. His strikes tend to come in bursts and so, if this proves the catalyst for another flurry, that will allow United to nurse Oli McBurnie back to full fitness. Like Ndiaye, the Scotland international has netted nine times since August. Having two in-form centre-forwards has been a difference-maker for United of late. Possessing three would leave them in a strong position to secure promotion.

He’s the Main Man Now: By rights, Ndiaye would probably have been rested for this contest. After all, he only returned from Qatar earlier in the week. Representing his country at the greatest footballing show on earth will have been a gruelling experience. Both mentally and physically.

But with McBurnie not deemed in condition to start, after undergoing hernia surgery last month and also treatment for an ankle injury, Heckingbottom could not contemplate entering the fixture without two forwards who, ahead of kick-off, had been responsible for scoring more than half of United’s league goals this season.

Ndiaye wasn’t at his absolute best. But he still produced some moments of magic, including the assist for Sharp’s effort.

The Manager Can Now Execute Plan A: At the beginning of the campaign, Ciaran Clark was recruited on loan to complement John Egan and fellow new signing Anel Ahmedhodzic. The centre-half hasn’t enjoyed an opportunity to showcase his best for United, after being required to play out of position on his debut and then suffering an injury.

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp scores against Huddersfield Town: Lexy IIsley/ Sportimage

Against Huddersfield, Clark looked confident and more than capable. Chris Basham will still have an important role to perform this term. But if Clark can stay fit, his presence will bring better balance and depth to an already well-drilled defence. Which, with Ndiaye, McBurnie and Sharp up top, bodes well for the future.

An Impressive Cameo: The difference in strength between the bench United selected for this game, compared to the one named at Cardiff City before the pause in the domestic programme, was stark. Sander Berge, McBurnie, Basham, Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle were all on it. And so was Reda Khadra, who impressed after being brought on during the closing stages.

The Germany under-21 international has endured a difficult start to life at Bramall Lane. His latest display was much better. Khadra’s directness and pace helped United wrestle back the momentum at a pivotal stage.

The Star's Sheffield United writer James Shield