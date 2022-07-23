Sheffield United are hoping that they can mount another push for promotion next season under Paul Heckingbottom as they set their sights on a return to the Premier League.

Sheffield Wednesday also have aims of going up next term and are eager to return to the Championship as they prepare for their second year in League One.

Here is a look at all the news regarding the two Sheffield clubs today...

Ex-Premier League youngster on radar

Sheffield United are taking a look at youngster Sean Robertson following his departure from Crystal Palace.

The right-back is a free agent after being released by the Eagles in late June.

The Star report he played for the Blades last night against Burton Albion.

Striker eyeing first-team

Daniel Jebbison wants to become a regular in the first-team.

The striker spent time on loan last term at Burton to gain experience.

He has said, as per Yorkshire Live:

“I want to be a permanent player and get in that first team. That’s my focus, Watford. That’s my main focus right now, nothing else. It’s a new season and I have just got to work hard in training and earn that spot.”

Midfielder could leave

Switching over to Sheffield Wednesday, a player who could leave in this window is Alex Hunt.

The midfielder has been loaned out to Grimsby Town and Oldham Athletic over recent seasons to gain experience.

He is ‘likely’ to head out the exit door again, as detailed in a report by Yorkshire Live.

Bakinson’s first words

The Owls have made Tyreeq Bakinson their latest summer addition this week.

The midfielder has moved to Hillsborough from Bristol City after having a loan spell last season at Ipswich Town.

As per the Owls’ media team, he has said:

“That’s what most players want, you want to find a home where you can play in front of loads of fans and play the right sort of football. That’s exactly what is possible here.