The Championship returns next weekend.

Sheffield United’s first game of the new 2022/23 season is a trip to Vicarage Road to take on Watford on Monday 1st August.

The Blades will have to watch the rest of the teams in the Championship play over the weekend before they make the trip down to Hertfordshire.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side then have their first home clash the week after against Millwall.

Sheffield United have been joined by relegated trio Watford, Burnley and Norwich City and promoted teams Wigan Athletic, Rotherham United and Sunderland ahead of next term.

The Yorkshire club made the play-offs in the last campaign and were beaten over two legs by eventual winners Nottingham Forest.

They will be aiming for the top six again and have added three new faces to their squad so far this summer. How does their squad value compare to their league rivals? We take a look, with values courtesy of Transfermarkt....

1. Norwich £115.2m

2. Watford £114.6m

3. West Brom £75m

4. Burnley £74.6m