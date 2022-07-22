Sheffield United working on ‘another target’, Sheffield Wednesday man could depart

The new Football League season starts next weekend and both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping for successful campaigns.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side begin with a tough away trip to Vicarage Road to lock horns with newly relegated Watford.

The Owls’ first clash is at home against Portsmouth.

Here is a look at the news regarding both Sheffield clubs today....

Sheffield United want to keep key players

Heckingbottom has made it clear that he doesn’t want to sell any players.

He wants to keep his best assets at Bramall Lane ahead of the new season.

The ex-Barnsley boss has told The Star:

“No players sold, that’s my view. My job is to protect the team. It’s not my money, I get that. But within the organisation, I view my role as being to protect the team and that means having the best squad and the best players.”

Unknown target

Sheffield United are reportedly working on another target as well as Reda Khadra from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The club has so far brought in three new signings this summer.

Yorkshire Live report that they are active on ‘another target’ as they hunt for attacking reinforcements.

Striker in talks with Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday are apparently in discussions with Birmingham City striker Keyendrah Simmonds.

The youngster has previously played in the academy at Manchester City.

Yorkshire Live have reported that he is now ‘in talks’ over a switch to Hillsborough.

Defender could leave

David Agbontohoma could leave the Owls on loan.

The young defender played twice last term and the club are weighing up what to do with him.

Boss Darren Moore has said, as per Yorkshire Live: