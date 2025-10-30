Sheffield United key men must avoid painful repeat ahead of Rhian Brewster’s Bramall Lane return

Just as it had shown signs of shoring up, Sheffield United’s defence returned to its previous porous habits on Friday night as two quick-fire Preston North End goals opened the door for a 2-0 lead to become a 3-2 defeat. It was a difficult evening for the Blades’ three centre-halves.

Skipper Japhet Tanganga scored an own goal and was then too easily skinned out on the right for Preston’s winner, scored poetically by former Blade Daniel Jebbison. Mark McGuinness was caught in no man’s land while Ben Mee couldn’t get across to cover his fellow centre-halves and United’s hopes of ending a three-game week with nine points went up in smoke.

Despite that disappointment, the result leaving manager Chris Wilder “scratching his head” at how his side didn’t come away with a result, and the resulting reaction amongst the fanbase, there remain definite signs of life in United of late ahead of this weekend’s clash at home to Derby County.

John Eustace’s side travel to Bramall Lane having breathed fresh momentum into their campaign with successive wins, with former Blade Rhian Brewster set to return to his former club for the first time since moving on in the summer.

United will hope to deal with him better than they did his former Lane teammate Jebbison, with Mee’s extensive experience in this division and the one above key in setting the tone as Wilder’s men look to get back on track at the first time of asking.

“He knows how to play the game and he's enjoying it as much as I've seen him enjoying it for a long while,” said Wilder recently of the 36-year-old former Burnley and Brentford man. “He's a bright, bubbly guy, positive, he's given everything for the cause.

"I think the supporters have taken to him, I believe. He’s maybe a little bit more different to Danny [Ings, the other experienced free agent United picked up in the summer] in terms of the position that he plays.

"Managing the minutes, managing the loads is key. And being professional in their preparation is key. Both of them are fabulous professionals as well and they'll be doing the right things away from here, which is just as important as what work they do here.”

While Ings’ minutes have been more carefully managed after a recent injury and the form of joint-top scorer Tyrese Campbell, Mee has become a fixture in the United XI since making his full debut. Impressively, given his age and summer without a club, he has also completed all of United’s recent taxing three-game weeks.

Mee has come up against Brewster before, during his time at Burnley and while the Blades were in the Premier League, and proved adept at dealing with all types of forward threats during his long spell in the Premier League.

Asked if, in his own experience as a player, older heads are a little wiser in terms of managing their workloads in busy periods, Wilder smiled: "Maybe the lifestyle took a little bit of a toll on it towards the back end ... that's why I ended up in the basement in Division Four!

“Maybe I should have done a lot better with my career, but maybe that's a good example to these young players on how not to do it. But it's position-specific. From Ben's point of view, it's more of a concentration situation.

“Using his head in how to defend different situations and different scenarios. Whether it's coming in direct, whether it's balls down the side. Whatever it is, he's had to deal with that all his career and at the highest level. In nearly 300 Premier League games he's played against some decent players.

“Some quick ones, some smart ones, some physical ones. And he's found a way to get through those games and put in really top-class performances. He'll find a way, and Danny's the same as well.”

With Femi Seriki recently challenged to do more to force his way back into Wilder’s first-team plans, and Ben Godfrey back in the U21s after a recent absence with what was only described as “personal reasons,” Chieo Ogbene looks likely to continue as an auxiliary right wing-back against the Rams

"The way the game's changing now, the build is different. We've played in a back four a little bit more lopsided, with Japh not getting on as much as Harrison [Burrows] or Sam [McCallum] have

"People talk about the build now. If you look at Leeds United last year, it was a 2-2-6 build. A lot of the builds now are 3-1-6, 3-2-5, five at the top of the pitch. We're not expecting Ben to be crashing forward all the time, like Jack O’Connell used to do, but I think the balance that he gives us is great.

"To have a left-footer there, I've always been a big advocate of that. If you play a right footer it just naturally chops a third of the pitch off. He can come out and deliver good balls from that position as well.

"Ben playing in that slot is good for us. And he just gives us the balance. I was tempted to stick him into my first game back [at home to Charlton]. The dilemma was, from a fitness point of view, how long he would last.

“I think looking back, in hindsight, I possibly should have done that, because he would have given us the calmness and experience. It was a ridiculously frantic game but I just thought physically it was a lot to ask of him.

"On the Saturday night, as soon as the final whistle went, my chat towards the Oxford game was about: 'I've got to Ben Mee in the team.'”