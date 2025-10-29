Chris Wilder addresses Jairo Riedewald’s Sheffield United future as clock ticks down for experienced midfielder

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder has suggested that he would be open to extending Jairo Riedewald’s short-term contract at Sheffield United after noticing the impression that the Dutch international made upon his arrival at Bramall Lane. The 29-year-old signed for the Blades earlier this month after a period on trial.

Formerly of Ajax and Crystal Palace, and good enough to win senior caps for his country, Riedewald was identified as possessing valuable flexibility and experience as United look to turn their season around. He made his first start for the Blades in Friday night’s defeat at Preston North End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been signs in his appearances so far of both his quality and his ring-rust, having penned a short-term deal until January. By that point United hope to have bolstered their options in central midfield but with Riedewald also able to play across the left of defence, he could well be offered extended terms.

“I always believe that, if good players return to training, that lifts the group,” said Wilder. “When I first came back, Danny Ings was involved in my first training session and all of a sudden, the standard went up a notch or two.

“Tom Davies, when he came back, it went up a notch or two. So, when good players come into a group, , and especially ones with the experience that Jai's had in terms of seven years in the Premier League, it’s always good for our younger players.

“To learn how players handle themselves, carry themselves. How they train, what the preparation's like, what the messages are about. He's not a shouter and baller, but he goes about it in a really professional manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Wilder addresses Jairo Riedewald’s Sheffield United future as clock ticks down for experienced midfielder

“As I said when we signed him, trying to get him up to speed is key, but he's been working hard. He came here in a decent physical shape. His experience, his availability, his knowledge, his know-how of the position to cover that area were key.

“Okay, he hasn't played 38 games a season in the Premier League for seven years. But for him to be around a team in the Premier League, who feel like they’ve been there for the last 10 or 15 years, and work for the managers he’s worked for, shows what he’s about. He's impressed everybody.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about Riedewald’s future, Wilder added: “We looked at the deal, and there was an enthusiasm for him to join the football club. However long the deal, whether it's four years or three months, there's always an opportunity to impress.

“If younger kids have signed here for three years, that doesn't mean they're going to be here for the next three years. They might be out in January if they're not doing the business for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But all the signs are, from early assessments of the player on every level, that he's here to extend that, and who knows? All he can do is do what he's doing; affect the training, give me an option and a problem.

“He’s somebody who's really good from an experience point of view, to be available. So if this turns into a longer deal, I wouldn't be at all surprised. He's enjoyed his first few weeks at the football club, and hopefully we can have a longer association with the boy.”