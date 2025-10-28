Callum O’Hare’s latest Sheffield United challenge as former Coventry City man steps out of Gus Hamer shadow

The two are big friends and former teammates before linking up again at Sheffield United and so it seemed somewhat inevitable that Callum O’Hare would always be compared to Gus Hamer, while the pair were in the same side. But after the latter’s recent injury blow, O’Hare has stepped somewhat out of the shadows.

The 27-year-old put in what was surely his best individual performance in a Blades shirt on Friday night and somehow he ended up on the losing side, after the Blades surrendered a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at Preston North End.

O’Hare had earlier doubled United’s lead with a wonderful bit of close-control and composure under pressure before a devastating finish, his third goal of the season to add to a couple of assists. That record means he has been involved in more than half United’s goals (nine) so far this term.

With Hamer out for an indefinite period of time, with the hope that he will be back available before next month’s Steel City derby trip to rivals Wednesday, O’Hare seems to have sensed the chance to step up and become United’s main attacking outlet.

“Gus was always going to get the limelight,” admitted boss Chris Wilder. “He was a big-money signing in the Premier League. Cal came on a free, even though there were loads of clubs in for him as well, and he played a part in a 92-point season.

“He also played a part in the first six games this season. So there are positives and negatives. Now we're seeing why we brought Cal to the club, and the performances that he produced last season. But we're always into him to lift it and be better, whether you're a kid or whether you're an experienced campaigner.”

One thing that has never been in question is O’Hare’s work rate, the former Coventry City man tirelessly leading the Blades press and always leaving everything on the field. But there were also times last term when he flattered to deceive somewhat, not having the impact on games that, say, Hamer had on his way to being named the Championship player of the year.

“I think we all understand and know the qualities out of possession that Callum gives you and, in possession, the qualities he gives you in terms of his mobility and his work ethic,” Wilder continued. “But I'm asking the same questions of him, and we've asked the same questions about getting more.

“He asked the same questions as well, of all the players at the top of the pitch including Callum. It's no good running around with nothing at the end of it. So there has to be contributions. There has to be assists and there has to be goals.

“Adding to that is really key for us because ultimately, to decide a game, we've got to score. We've got to create and we've got to score. All our metrics and stats have gone way up on a lot of things. Out of possession, from a defensive point of view, they've gone up.

“But the key now is to keep driving that and keep that going. Not just to Callum, but to everybody.”

Another challenge for O’Hare, after a summer which saw United lose a boatload of experience and kick off the new season with one of the Championship’s youngest groups, was to step up as one of its leaders as well.

“I think there's always a time for every player to step forward, especially after the start that we had,” added Wilder. “When you lose big characters and experienced Championship players like we lost in the summer, then other players have got to step forward and take their place.

“Maybe the ones that were just underneath that group of players had to step forward. And most certainly, when the start that we had, the experienced ones have to take that responsibility and drive the group.

“It's player-led. I said it to the players this morning: accountability is a big word. You can have the best coaches and the best manager in the world but if the players are not prepared to be accountable for their performances, for their teammates' performances, for the direction of where they want to take it, then you're not going to get anywhere.

“We’re not saying that we've got the best coaches and the best manager in the world, but we've got people who understand the game and have had success. And the good thing is that we've got players that are on the same wavelength as us and who want to drive it forward.

“So they have to be accountable for the changing room as well, which we've always talked about. So the likes of those boys stepping through is important.”