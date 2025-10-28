"Beautiful, generous soul" George Baldock's legacy set to live on as Sheffield United remember late Maddy Cusack

As the leaves turn brown and thoughts begin to switch towards Christmas on the horizon, this time of year will always have a sorrowful feeling around Sheffield United as they remember two popular former players taken much too soon. Defender George Baldock passed away last October, just over a year after the death of United Women icon Maddy Cusack.

Both have been the subject of touching tributes in recent weeks on the anniversary of the tragic news, with Unitedites up and down the country keeping Baldock’s memory alive with frequent renditions of his “Starman” song from the terraces.

Today [October 28] would have been Cusack’s 30th birthday, with United marking the occasion with a social media post in her memory. Warm applause rang around Bramall Lane in the eighth minute of United’s game against Charlton on September 20, exactly two years since her passing.

United’s assistant kitman and boxer Adam Geelan and a group of friends recently took part in a gruelling 24km walk across the Three Edges in Derbyshire to raise funds for the foundation set up in Cusack’s name after her death, which aims to help young girls access football and champion mental health in sport.

And a similar initiative has been created to honour Baldock’s legacy, after the Greek international passed away in early October last year at his home in Athens, aged just 31. An inquest later found he drowned in an accident in his swimming pool, with no drugs or alcohol in his system.

The Baldock family, including his brother Sam, a fellow professional footballer who is now a pathway coach at Brighton and Hove Albion, have created the George Baldock Foundation in his honour, with a gala dinner held at Stadium MK on November 15.

A spokesperson for the foundation said: “Join us to support football community charities running camps for disadvantaged children and help make this event a success. As we approach the first anniversary of George’s passing, your support means so much in helping us kick-start the foundation.

“Thank you for supporting us on this poignant night, launching a legacy for George that will have a positive impact on children through the sport he loved.”

Blades chief Chris Wilder, who brought Baldock to Bramall Lane from MK Dons, has thrown his support behind the dinner while further funds will be raised through donations and proceeds of a silent auction on the night.

“In October 2024, life was turned upside down when my brother George Baldock died suddenly in Athens, Greece at the age of 31,” Sam has said previously. “He left behind his one-year old son, who deserves his dad’s memory to be kept alive as vibrantly and positively as possible.

“To honour his life as both a footballer and a beautiful, generous soul, we are launching The George Baldock Foundation to support disadvantaged children through sport.”

For ticket, donation or silent auction information for the George Baldock Foundation, visit app.goinggone.io/the-george-baldock-foundation. To support Geelan’s fundraising for the Maddy Cusack Foundation, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mc8foundation.