Doyle was again impressive in United’s 2-0 win at West Brom on Saturday afternoon, playing a key part in the Blades’ opening goal with a superb ball to pick out George Baldock on the right.

Highly-rated by City’s academy, Doyle has impressed United coaching staff with both his ability and also his willingness to learn during his spell in South Yorkshire.

And boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “We've been pushing him without the ball. For me he needs to be more dominant and physical without it so if he wants to play in the middle of the park he has to do that. Because he understands it and he's brave to get on the ball.

"He's been doing well and we'll continue to push him. We need more goals from him, too. You've not seen what he can do in and around the box yet. There's goals in him. He's a good footballer.”

Doyle completed a rare 90 minutes in a United shirt at The Hawthorns and will encounter another quick turnaround in the Championship schedule as United travel down to Bristol City on Tuesday night, looking to build on their first victory in seven games since the league resumed following the international break.

Tommy Doyle of Sheffield United applauds the fans after victory at West Brom: Andrew Yates / Sportimage