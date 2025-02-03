Sheffield United make striker transfer decision after deadline-day interest in move away from Bramall Lane

Ryan One is set to remain with Sheffield United’s senior squad for the final third of the Championship campaign after a decision was taken to keep him at Bramall Lane rather than allow him out on loan. The Star understands that United fielded some interest in the Scottish youth international late in the window, but he will remain in South Yorkshire past tonight’s 11pm deadline.

United turned down an approach from neighbours Rotherham United for One earlier in the window, as revealed by Millers boss Steve Evans, but it was expected that the 18-year-old would join fellow youngsters Owen Hampson and Louie Marsh in being placed elsewhere for some valuable first-team experience before the window shut. Hampson will spend the rest of the season north of the border at Dunfermline while Marsh has been loaned to Fleetwood Town after signing a new contract through to 2028.

One had experienced first-team football with United this season amid their availability in the forward areas, making 12 appearances - including one in the Steel City derby win over Wednesday - and scoring once, the equaliser away at Bristol City. But the arrivals of Tom Cannon and Ben Brereton Diaz in this window, plus the impending return to fitness of Kieffer Moore and Tyrese Campbell’s availability, pushed him further down the pecking order at Bramall Lane.

United’s coaching staff, however, are big on the idea that United’s youngsters won’t lose out by remaining at the club, where they can learn from their more senior colleagues and be in and around a dressing room that is searching for another promotion back to the Premier League.

Hampson, meanwhile, revealed a family connection in Dunfermline after becoming the Scottish Championship side’s fourth signing of this transfer window. “My mum’s dad, my grandad, is Scottish,” the 20-year-old former Manchester United man said. “So their side of the family, my mum's cousin and stuff, they actually live in Dunfermline.

"I'll be meeting them and they'll be acclimatising me to the environment and helping me settle in. I'm absolutely delighted to be at such a big club, and I can't wait to get started and get playing my football. I'd class myself as a bit of a box-to-box midfielder, but with a creative aspect to myself, and if you want a bit of a challenge, I can give a bit of a challenge as well.

"There's always going to be healthy competition but I think that makes it more competitive. I'm just excited to prove myself to the fans and to the manager. Hopefully, I'll get playing in front of the fans as quick as possible, trying to play my football, and show them what I can do."