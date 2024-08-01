Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United set for significant eight-figure windfall after striker Will Osula’s Newcastle United move accelerated quickly

Striker Will Osula is edging nearer to the Sheffield United exit door after Newcastle United secured a breakthrough in their pursuit of the Blades youngster. The Denmark youth international is expected to make the move to St. James’ Park, which could be sealed as quickly as this weekend.

United will bank a significant fee, which could be as high as £10m, plus £5m in add-ons for the 20-year-old, who scored two goals in two pre-season games before missing out recently through concussion protocols. He did not hit the target in league games for United but did net his first senior goals for the club last season, in the FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Osula, The Star can reveal, was already attracting interest from Austrian side Sturm Graz and also Championship rivals Norwich City, before the Magpies - keen for striker cover for Alexander Isak with Callum Wilson injured - agreed to meet United’s asking price.

The deal has moved quickly and we have been told that only personal terms need to now be agreed in terms of the formalities for Osula’s move to the north-east, which will likely be life-changing in terms of finances but potentially detrimental in terms of his football development. United are light of strikers with the season just over a week away, but now have another slot in their squad to fill ahead of the closure of the transfer window.

The influx of cash may at least enable United to push the button on deals they have lined up, although there is still a need to plug the financial shortfall after relegation from the Premier League last season which will impact exactly what percentage of the Osula windfall is placed at manager Chris Wilder’s disposal.