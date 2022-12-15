Sheffield United’s main objective during next month’s transfer window is ensuring their squad remains intact rather than signing new players, manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed.

Guaranteed to be at least second in the table following Monday’s visit to Wigan Athletic, United would ordinarily be expected to use the market to strengthen that grip on an automatic promotion place.

But given the pressure on his budget, as evidenced by the delay in making sure a new pitch at the club’s training complex is fully operational, Heckingbottom is focused on fending off interest in the likes of Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge instead. Ndiaye, who has scored nine goals so far this term, announced himself to a global audience by impressing during Senegal’s march into the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar before they were beaten by England. Berge, now recovered from the injury which forced him to miss more than two months of the season, attracted admiring glances from Club Brugge and Chelsea over the summer with the latter suggesting a proposal which would have seen him depart on loan.

“Get me the players back fit, and let’s go with this squad, that’s the target,” Heckingbottom said, referencing United’s troubles with fitness issues of late. “My priority is keeping the squad together and that’s the big thing for me.”

Although there remains a possibility that some new arrivals might yet be welcomed to Bramall Lane, The Star understands that Heckingbottom and his coaching staff are working on the assumption that there could be no fresh faces unless people are sold. Given United’s results since August, winning more than half of their 22 league outings, that is not an idea which appeals to the 45-year-old who recently described his primary purpose as “protecting” United’s team.

The fact his side has opened up a five point gap over third place despite being beset by injury problems has convinced Heckingbottom that, once those ease, they will become an even more formidable proposition during the second half of the campaign. Berge, Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe all featured in the matchday 18 for last weekend’s win over Huddersfield Town - United’s first outing in over a month - and are set to appear again at the DW Stadium.

Daniel Jebbison could also come into contention after taking part in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Leicester City this week, together with the on-loan Tommy Doyle. But his fellow midfielder John Fleck is still being troubled by swelling around an old leg fracture. Defender Jack Robinson is also close to being declared fit.

“We’ve got ourselves in a position, a lot of speculation happened with our players in the summer,” said Heckingbottom. “There will be speculation in January because when people are performing there tends to be interest. My job is to protect the team and there is a bigger goal for me and we all know what that is.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has outlined his priority for the transferf window: Darren Staples / Sportimage

"I think the lads have done brilliantly to get where they are, to do what they've been doing when you consider everything that's happened. I know what my biggest wish is."

Iliman Ndiaye is expected to attract interest following his performances for Sheffield United and Senegal: George Wood/Getty Images