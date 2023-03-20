News you can trust since 1887
The likely date for Sheffield United's FA Cup semi v Man City, and Man Utd v Brighton

Blades made their way to Wembley after dramatic quarter-final win against Blackburn Rovers

By Danny Hall
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:05 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 15:16 GMT

Sheffield United became the first non-Premier League side since 2014/15 to make it to the FA Cup semi-finals when they overcame Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers in a remarkable last-eight tie and book their place at Wembley.

United didn’t do it the easy way, either, twice bouncing back after going a goal down to win 3-2 thanks to Tommy Doyle’s remarkable long-range winner in injury time.

Earlier a Sam Gallagher own goal and Oli McBurnie had cancelled out goals from Ben Brereton (penalty) and Sammie Szmodics in front of a raucous Bramall Lane crowd.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men are now fighting for FA Cup glory on two fronts although their hopes of becoming the first United team since 1936 to reach the final took a hit when the draw paired them with Manchester City in the semi-finals - dealing Doyle and James McAtee’s hopes of playing at Wembley a serious blow.

The other semi-final will see Manchester United face Brighton and Hove Albion over the weekend of April 22 and 23. The date for the Blades’ clash with City has not yet been confirmed but it is likely to be on the Saturday, April 22.

Manchester United face their Europa League quarter-final in Seville on the evening of Thursday, April 20, and their clash with Brighton is therefore expected to be played on the Sunday, April 23.

United are still waiting for confirmation of the date from the Football Association, when the kick-off times for both clashes will also be confirmed and fans can begin making their travel plans, with tens of thousands of Blades expected to journey down the M1 for their last-four clash against Pep Guardiola’s superstars.

