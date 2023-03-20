Blades made their way to Wembley after dramatic quarter-final win against Blackburn Rovers

Sheffield United became the first non-Premier League side since 2014/15 to make it to the FA Cup semi-finals when they overcame Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers in a remarkable last-eight tie and book their place at Wembley.

United didn’t do it the easy way, either, twice bouncing back after going a goal down to win 3-2 thanks to Tommy Doyle’s remarkable long-range winner in injury time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier a Sam Gallagher own goal and Oli McBurnie had cancelled out goals from Ben Brereton (penalty) and Sammie Szmodics in front of a raucous Bramall Lane crowd.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men are now fighting for FA Cup glory on two fronts although their hopes of becoming the first United team since 1936 to reach the final took a hit when the draw paired them with Manchester City in the semi-finals - dealing Doyle and James McAtee’s hopes of playing at Wembley a serious blow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other semi-final will see Manchester United face Brighton and Hove Albion over the weekend of April 22 and 23. The date for the Blades’ clash with City has not yet been confirmed but it is likely to be on the Saturday, April 22.

Manchester United face their Europa League quarter-final in Seville on the evening of Thursday, April 20, and their clash with Brighton is therefore expected to be played on the Sunday, April 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad