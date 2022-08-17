Sheffield United: Loan bids received for attacking duo
Daniel Jebbison and Will Osula, who is known to feature on Burton Albion’s radar, have both been the subject of interest from clubs interested in signing them on loan from Sheffield United.
Speaking ahead of tonight’s Championship fixture against Sunderland, manager Paul Heckingbottom confirmed a number of teams within the English Football League are jockeying for position should either be allowed to depart Bramall Lane on a temporary basis before next month’s transfer deadline.
As The Star first revealed, United would prefer to place Osula with Albion if Heckingbottom decides he requires regular first team football to accelerate his development. Impressed by how Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, the 44-year-old’s counterpart in Staffordshire, tutored Jebbison during the England under-20 international’s stint there last term, United’s coaching staff are understood to view Hasselbaink as the ideal person to oversee the next phase of Osula’s career.
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield Wednesday: Unsavoury scenes as George Byers and Jamie Smith clash after Peterborough United substitution
-
2
Meet the released ex-Sheffield Wednesday man using Twitter to get his career back on track
-
3
Key man ruled out as Sheffield Wednesday travel to Peterborough United
-
4
Sheffield Wednesday: Reece James apologised to teammates - will be fined after red card
-
5
‘100% frustration’ – What Sheffield Wednesday’s Darren Moore said on George Byers touchline fracas
MORE: https://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-united/sheffield-united-board-are-told-it-is-vital-irreplaceable-sander-berge-stays-3805309
However, as he applied the finishing touches to his preparations for the meeting with Alex Neil’s side, Heckingbottom said: “People want to take Will and Jebbo. I want them in, right now.
“It’s not black or white, if they go or if they stay here. To be honest, I’m pretty relaxed about it. We’ll see.”
MORE: https://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-united/sheffield-united-daniel-jebbison-comments-on-everton-reports-3800723
Jebbison, who could be offered the chance to represent Canada at this winter’s World Cup, appears the most likely to remain in South Yorkshire after starting United’s opening match of the new season. However it was noticeable that Jebbison, who was also effusive in his praise of former Chelsea striker Hasselbaink, failed to appear on the bench for Sunday’s draw with Middlesbrough following Oli McBurnie’s return from injury. Sunderland wanted to borrow the 19-year-old before his switch to Albion.
Osula, capped by Denmark at youth level, is also highly regarded by Heckingbottom but has yet to feature since United returned to competitive action
“With the attacking options we have got, there are always going to be forwards on the bench,” Heckingbottom said. “So there are going to be opportunities. When everything clicks with Jebbo and Will, they’ve got too much about them both not to be a real handful. No decision has been taken yet and, as I say, I’m pretty relaxed about the whole situation.”