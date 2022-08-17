Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking ahead of tonight’s Championship fixture against Sunderland, manager Paul Heckingbottom confirmed a number of teams within the English Football League are jockeying for position should either be allowed to depart Bramall Lane on a temporary basis before next month’s transfer deadline.

As The Star first revealed, United would prefer to place Osula with Albion if Heckingbottom decides he requires regular first team football to accelerate his development. Impressed by how Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, the 44-year-old’s counterpart in Staffordshire, tutored Jebbison during the England under-20 international’s stint there last term, United’s coaching staff are understood to view Hasselbaink as the ideal person to oversee the next phase of Osula’s career.

Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison

However, as he applied the finishing touches to his preparations for the meeting with Alex Neil’s side, Heckingbottom said: “People want to take Will and Jebbo. I want them in, right now.

“It’s not black or white, if they go or if they stay here. To be honest, I’m pretty relaxed about it. We’ll see.”

Will Osula in action for Sheffield United last season: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Jebbison, who could be offered the chance to represent Canada at this winter’s World Cup, appears the most likely to remain in South Yorkshire after starting United’s opening match of the new season. However it was noticeable that Jebbison, who was also effusive in his praise of former Chelsea striker Hasselbaink, failed to appear on the bench for Sunday’s draw with Middlesbrough following Oli McBurnie’s return from injury. Sunderland wanted to borrow the 19-year-old before his switch to Albion.

Osula, capped by Denmark at youth level, is also highly regarded by Heckingbottom but has yet to feature since United returned to competitive action