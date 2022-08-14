Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the most successful manager in Sheffield United’s recent history, after leading them from the third to the first tier of English football in the space of only three seasons, had no interest in stoking the fire beforehand - issuing the most perfunctory of welcomes in the history of perfunctory welcomes to the visitors at the beginning of his pre-match programme notes. It was a warning, one Paul Heckingbottom’s team heeded, that accumulating points rather than exchanging pleasantries was going to be the order of the day. Not to mention a nod, even though he is now invested in Teesside, that the circumstances surrounding his departure from Bramall Lane still rankle with the 54-year-old.

“I enjoyed our intent,” said Heckingbottom, who twice saw United take the lead only for Chuba Akpom to level on both occasions. “And our aggression.”

“We wanted,” he continued, reflecting upon Sander Berge’s opener and Ryan Giles’ own goal, “To set the agenda. I thought we did but both of us will probably feel as if we should have won.”

As he attempts to create his own legacy in the Steel city, Heckingbottom must have been delighted with the start his players made to this fixture: Berge producing an immaculate finish after Billy Sharp and Oliver Norwood had worked the ball across Zack Steffen’s penalty area.

But the goal United conceded soon after, which saw Paddy McNair and Isaiah Jones carve apart their rearguard, was a source of disappointment. Akpom, netting his first for Middlesbrough since April last year, was unmarked as he fired past Wes Foderingham.

Two traditional football clubs representing areas without any airs, graces or pretensions, United and Middlesbrough served up a contest which did their respective communities proud. There was plenty of technical expertise, notably from Oliver Norwood and Anel Ahmedhodzic. But for the most part, they engaged in a battle of wills.

Both sides seemed content to take a blow to land one of their own. Often literally, with Sharp and Riley McGree exchanges shoves following a challenge by George Baldock. To add to the tension, United’s wing-back later exchanged pleasantries with Wilder during a pause in the action.

lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield Unietd tussles with an opponent: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The fact United and Middlesbrough also shared another trait - vulnerability along the flanks - only served to make the action even more absorbing.

McNair had stifled Norwood’s creativity during the corresponding fixture last term. But with Middlesbrough electing not to man mark the former Northern Ireland international here, United’s vastly experienced midfielder took advantage; producing an accomplished display which saw him carve an opening for Iliman Ndiaye before Rhian Brewster’s header drew a fine save from Steffen.

Norwood was instrumental in the move which ended with Giles slicing into his own net, producing a delightful touch to send Ndiaye on his way and unleash the shot which forced the wing-back’s error.

But Akpom struck again, heading on Darragh Lenihan’s header, from the redeemed Giles’ cross with Duncan Whatmore hitting a post soon after.

Oliver McBurnie of Sheffield United comes on following a long injury lay-off: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

"They’re outstanding,” Wilder said, referring to United. “Well coached now, well coached before and with good people in charge. They’re not in transition. They’re ready to rock and roll now.”

Middlesbrough: Steffen, Jones, Giles, Fry (Bola 46), McGree, Dijksteel (Watmore 75), Howson, McNair, Forss (Mowatt 61), Lenihan, Akpom (Hoppe 90). Not used: Roberts, Smith, Hackney.

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Baldock, Fleck, Berge, Sharp (Brewster 46), Egan, Lowe, Ahmedhodzic, Norwood, Ndiaye (McBurnie 81), Norrington-Davies. Not used: Amissah, Khadra, Doyle, McAtee, Gordon.

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands).

Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United performed well at Middlesbrough: Simon Bellis / Sportimage