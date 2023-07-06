Steve Mounié, the former Huddersfield Town striker who has become the latest forward to be linked with Sheffield United this summer, was mooted for a potential Saudi Arabia move earlier this summer - with mind-blowing sums of $100m deals discussed.

United were yesterday credited with an interest in the Brest forward, who has previous experience of the Premier League with United’s Yorkshire neighbours and plays for Benin at international level. Journalist Ignazio Genuardi claims that Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom is interested in the 28-year-old as he looks to assemble a squad for the Premier League and with a year left on his contract at Brest, Mounié may be available for a knockdown price this summer.

The striker though was understood to have been mentioned as a potential target for a club in Saudi Arabia as their cash-rich footballing revolution continues. A host of players have been tempted to join their league by the huge sums of money on offer, with a three-year deal at over $30m a season mooted at one stage for Mounié from an unknown club.

Although it is not clear whether that initial interest was followed up, it proves another potential obstacle for Heckingbottom and his recruitment staff this summer as they search for value in the transfer market. With the Saudi league buying up players like there is no tomorrow, the market could be at risk of becoming artificially inflated in terms of both fees and wages.

United have been linked with Mounié’s Brest teammate, Haris Belkebla, who is now a free agent after his contract expired last month. But the Algerian is also reportedly on the radar of another Saudi club, Al-Gharafa, which could also complicate any plans United had to bring him to Bramall Lane ahead of the start of the Premier League in just over five weeks.

United are still to make their first breakthrough in the transfer market since promotion but are hoping for some positive news on their pursuit of Brondby midfielder Anis Ben Slimane, who is looking increasingly likely to move on from Brondby this summer rather than leave for nothing as a free agent next summer.

