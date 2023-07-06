News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

Sheffield United could face Saudi Arabia competition for ‘targets’ as $100m offer mooted

Striker, 28, has become latest to be linked with Blades

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 6th Jul 2023, 06:46 BST

Steve Mounié, the former Huddersfield Town striker who has become the latest forward to be linked with Sheffield United this summer, was mooted for a potential Saudi Arabia move earlier this summer - with mind-blowing sums of $100m deals discussed.

United were yesterday credited with an interest in the Brest forward, who has previous experience of the Premier League with United’s Yorkshire neighbours and plays for Benin at international level. Journalist Ignazio Genuardi claims that Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom is interested in the 28-year-old as he looks to assemble a squad for the Premier League and with a year left on his contract at Brest, Mounié may be available for a knockdown price this summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United target Traore opens up on interest after being urged to move

Most Popular

The striker though was understood to have been mentioned as a potential target for a club in Saudi Arabia as their cash-rich footballing revolution continues. A host of players have been tempted to join their league by the huge sums of money on offer, with a three-year deal at over $30m a season mooted at one stage for Mounié from an unknown club.

Although it is not clear whether that initial interest was followed up, it proves another potential obstacle for Heckingbottom and his recruitment staff this summer as they search for value in the transfer market. With the Saudi league buying up players like there is no tomorrow, the market could be at risk of becoming artificially inflated in terms of both fees and wages.

United hoping for transfer breakthrough in pursuit of World Cup star

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United have been linked with Mounié’s Brest teammate, Haris Belkebla, who is now a free agent after his contract expired last month. But the Algerian is also reportedly on the radar of another Saudi club, Al-Gharafa, which could also complicate any plans United had to bring him to Bramall Lane ahead of the start of the Premier League in just over five weeks.

United are still to make their first breakthrough in the transfer market since promotion but are hoping for some positive news on their pursuit of Brondby midfielder Anis Ben Slimane, who is looking increasingly likely to move on from Brondby this summer rather than leave for nothing as a free agent next summer.

Ndiaye returns to United as Marseille transfer talk ramps up

Scottish starlet and 26-goal striker amongst 14 to sign on at Blades

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Robinson speaks out after signing new Blades deal ahead of new season