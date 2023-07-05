Iliman Ndiaye has returned to pre-season training with Sheffield United as speculation about his future continues. The Senegal star has been frequently linked with a move away this summer, with his boyhood club Marseille the latest to be mentioned in connection with the 22-year-old ahead of United’s return to the Premier League.

Ndiaye is out of contract next summer as things stand, although United’s coaching staff are confident that the forward would sit down and agree a new deal that would more accurately reflect his status as one of the Blades’ leading players - but also, crucially, contain a realistic release clause that would trigger his exit if a bigger club made their move.

As things stand Ndiaye would be able to agree a pre-contract move abroad as soon as January, with boss Paul Heckingbottom confirming recently that he and Sander Berge “have 12 months left” - suggesting there is no option in their contracts to extend by a further season. United’s coaching staff are thought to be relaxed about Ndiaye’s situation, with the player not expressing a desire to leave, and with owner Prince Abdullah recently stating his desire to keep the squad together ahead of United’s Premier League return.

Boss Heckingbottom is thought to have stressed the importance of retaining the services of the likes of Ndiaye and Berge for United’s survival hopes, aware of the difficulties of replacing either player, with United’s financial status and wage structure, considering the reduced fee either man would command.

But if Ndiaye’s boyhood club Marseille decide to firm up their interest with a bid this summer, the landscape may change. Everton, United’s Premier League rivals, have also been linked again after having a £25m plus add-ons bid rejected back in January, but Ndiaye expressed little desire to make such a move. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano once again set tongues wagging over Ndiaye’s future today, with the update: “Crucial days ahead for Iliman Ndiaye’s future. Olympique Marseille want to sign him but… at their conditions.”

Romano also mentioned Everton have been keen on signing him “since April”, despite their rejected bid three months earlier. Amongst the speculation Ndiaye returned to work at United’s Shirecliffe training base today, after being granted an additional period of leave over the summer.

Ndiaye’s love for Marseille is no secret and after spending time there as a youngster, before moving to England, he opened up on his desire to pull on the shirt again one day in an interview last year. “I’m an Olympique de Marseille fan,” Ndiaye said. “I dream of going back there to become a Marseille legend. I can’t stop thinking about it. And even if it’s not now, if it’s in several years, I will continue to work.”

