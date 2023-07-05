Jack Robinson is delighted to have put contract negotiations behind him after signing a new deal to remain at Sheffield United ahead of the new Premier League season.

The 29-year-old, a key member of the Blades squad that won promotion from the Championship last season, was a free agent after his contract at Bramall Lane expired at the end of last month but will now join up with his teammates for pre-season training after agreeing a two-year deal.

Robinson scored three goals in 32 games last season on the left of United’s back three and said: “I really enjoy playing at Bramall Lane and I’m glad we have sorted my contract out to enable me to concentrate on preparing for what is going to be an exciting season back in the top-flight.

“It’s fantastic to be back in training and there is a lot of hard work ahead to be ready for the Crystal Palace opener next month.”

It is understood that the original contract offer tabled to Robinson and his representatives was similar to the one-year deals agreed by his teammates Ben Osborn and John Fleck, with the length of the agreement thought to be the major negotiating factor in talks between the two parties.

Following the expiry of Ciaran Clark’s loan spell, and Rhys Norrington-Davies’ injury last season, Robinson is the only senior left-sided centre-half on United’s books as things stand and his signing is not thought to have altered boss Paul Heckingbottom’s desire to sign reinforcements on that side of his back-line.

