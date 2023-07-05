Sheffield United have welcomed their new batch of academy scholars to their Shirecliffe academy, with a highly-rated young striker also being tied down to a professional deal to protect the Blades’ interests in the future.

The latest intake includes Jevan Beattie, the son of former Blades loan striker Craig who was on trial at Shirecliffe last season, and former Manchester United man Zach Giggs, whose father Ryan had a long career at Premier League level.

Hotshot striker Marshall Francis, who The Star revealed back in May had joined the Blades from the JMA performance programme, has also put pen to paper on a professional deal at Bramall Lane after a successful trial with the Blades’ U18s.

Amongst the new arrivals are defenders Seth Okyere, Kemall Wilson and Zain Tahir, and forwards Archie Christie-Crainie and Noah Kiwomya. Midfielder Frankie Jones has also signed a scholarship, as have goalkeepers Ryan Andrews and Coby Hewitson.

The latest cohort of scholars at Sheffield United

Dovydas Sasnauskas and Jackson Blaize joined from Chelsea in January, while attacking midfielder Jaye Long signed from Fulham. Beattie also spent time on trial with Brighton and Hove Albion last season, and his move to United is subject to international clearance after arriving from Motherwell north of the border.

United needed to bolster their academy ranks after losing a number of player to category one clubs in recent times; most notably Kylan Midwood and Will Lankshear, who were prised away by Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur respectively. United have made no secret of their desire to become a self-sufficient club, with the club’s famed talent factory playing a big part in that ambition.

“We are delighted to welcome this year’s intake of scholars who will complement a strong group of second years who have the Sheffield United steel mentality,” said under-18s head coach Matt Thorpe. “Pre-season is well underway and we are excited to develop the individual player potential.”

