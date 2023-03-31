News you can trust since 1887
By Danny Hall
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:58 BST

Sheffield United-linked Chiedozie Ogbene’s ambitions to reach the “next level” have only been strengthened after his impressive display against France over the international break, ahead of the expiry of his contract this summer.

The Republic of Ireland forward, a teammate of United vice-captain John Egan at international level, caught the eye on a 1-0 defeat against Kylian Mbappe and Co. over the break, before returning to Rotherham United’s Roundwood training base for nine games that could be his last in a Millers shirt.

West Brom and Standard Liege have also been linked with Ogbene, who the Blades are thought to be keeping an eye on ahead of a potential free transfer swoop in the summer.

And the 25-year-old dropped another hint about his future when speaking after the France game, insisting: “I’ve always said I want to go to the next level.

“Sometimes you don’t play well and you start doubting yourself. But when I can put performances in like this, it gives me the belief that maybe I can be effective at the next level. That’s my dream, and so it keeps my dream alive.”

Ogbene has scored eight times for the Millers this season as United’s South Yorkshire rivals look to beat the drop and Millers boss Matt Taylor was asked whether his side’s chances of keeping hold of their star man diminished with every impressive performance in a green shirt.

“I honestly don’t care about that,” Taylor insisted. “I want him to play well in every single opportunity he gets. He deserves everything he gets.

“In terms of his future, hopefully that’s with ourselves and we’ll do everything we possibly can. But I would never want anyone to go away on the international stage and not play well for my benefit. That would be a selfish thing to do.”

