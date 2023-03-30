Blades looking to consolidate their promotion position this weekend at Norwich, with boss pledging to continue front-foot approach

Paul Heckingbottom has sent a bullish message about how his Sheffield United need to approach the promotion run-in, insisting: 'We can't be scared of the opportunity'.

United's push for the Premier League resumes this weekend after a two-week international break, when they travel to Norwich City looking to consolidate their grip on second place. Heckingbottom's men are three points ahead of nearest challengers Middlesbrough, with a game in hand.

With nine league games of their regular season remaining, it is shaping up to be an exciting end to the season for United - especially when factoring in their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City next month at Wembley, on April 22.

And Heckingbottom said: "It's why you're here, as a footballer. You've got to enjoy it and all the feelings that come with it.

"You can't be scared of these games, if you go a goal down or whatever. That's why we're here.

"We'd all take this over being mid-table or bottom of the league. This is what it's all about and it does raise everything, in terms of expectation and standards and how hard we have to work.

"But let's go and enjoy it, and attack every game. I sounded boring with the players when I was speaking to them about this; because when you stop playing; this is what you want to be doing.

"You'd give anything to be back doing it. You've got to have a mindset of 'This is why I'm here'. Give everything, and recover and train properly and then go again. That's the mood we're going to be in now."

