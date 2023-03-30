Sheffield United have sent midfielder Ben Osborn to a specialist after an "accident" over the international break, which was not related to his ongoing recovery from a hamstring issue.

The midfielder had already been unfortunate with injuries this season and has now been set back further after the unspecified incident, which boss Paul Heckingbottom acknowledged this afternoon in his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend's trip to Norwich City.

"Ozzy's had an accident and he's seen a specialist," Heckingbottom revealed. "It's not injury related.

"He's had an accident and we need to make sure he's taken care of and his health's okay. But it's physical, yeah."

Daniel Jebbison will also miss the trip to Carrow Road after being pictured on crutches on international duty with England U20s.

"He's hurt his ankle or foot area," Heckingbottom added. "I'm not sure on the exact type of injury but he's not going to be available.

"I hope it's not [long term]. I'm loath to give dates but hopefully he'll be back soon."

Ben Osborn of Sheffield United during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

United's preparations for their trip to Carrow Road have been complicated by so many players being away on international duty over the break. Despite reporting that the rest of his players have returned from action with their countries "fine", Jebbison apart, some of those who have completed more gruelling trips back to England have been given today off.

"That's frustrating, because we've got tomorrow to prepare for Norwich, which isn't ideal.