Ticket pricing for Sheffield United v Man City FA Cup semi-final - when and how to get yours

Blades have been allocated 34,000 tickets for Wembley semi-final against City

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 29th Mar 2023, 12:33 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 16:07 BST

Sheffield United have announced ticket details for their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City next month, after the date and kick-off time were confirmed earlier today.

The Blades will take on City at Wembley on Saturday April 22, with the game kicking off at 4.45pm and being televised live on ITV and its associated platforms.

Tickets will be sold to Unitedites from the North Stand round to the South Stand and will be available online only, on the following dates:

  • Thursday 6th April, 9am - 2022/23 Sheffield United season ticket holders - one ticket per customer number.

  • Thursday 13th April, 9am - 2022/23 Sheffield United Membership Card Holders - one ticket per customer number.
  • Friday 14th April, 9am - General Sale* - one ticket per customer number.

*All supporters wishing to purchase when tickets go to general sale must have an accredited Sheffield United previous purchase history with a minimum of 500 loyalty points.

Sheffield United v Manchester City ticket prices

AdultsConcessions
Premium Level 2 Ticket£120£100827 tickets
Level 2 Ticket£100£801,190 tickets
Category 1£80£703,525 tickets
Category 2£65£5512,645 tickets
Category 2 Safe Standing**(No Under 12s)£65£55865 tickets
Category 3£45£359,587 tickets
Category 4£30£205,061 tickets

Price categories are on a first come first served basis and are subject to availability. All purchases are subject to a £1.50 per ticket booking fee.

United say they will release details of official coach travel to Wembley in due course, and 100 wheelchair spaces are available in blocks 123 - 126, 128 - 130, 132 - 135, 137 - 139, 141 - 143, 539 - 540 priced at £30.00 Adults and £20.00 Under 22 & Over 60s. 100 ambulant disabled tickets are also available priced at £30.00 for Adults and £20.00 for Under 22 & Over 60s, with a personal assistant free of charge should this be required. The specific area for these tickets are blocks 126, 128, 129, 131, 135, 136, 137, 139, 140, 141 - rows 31.

