Blades go into Easter six points clear of Middlesbrough and Luton - but ex-legend

Former Sheffield United favourite Michael Brown has warned fans of his old club to expect a “tight” end to the Championship promotion race, after insisting Middlesbrough can still catch the Blades in the race for the Premier League.

United go into the Easter weekend six points clear of Middlesbrough and Luton Town in the table, with a game in hand on both in their back pocket as well.

Two games in quick succession could see things change considerably, for better or worse, and Brown is expecting the chasing pack to push United all the way as they look to reclaim their “deserved” place in the top-flight.

“Sheffield United haven’t really battered any of their opposition this season, which is probably why they haven’t touched Burnley this year,” Brown said on the No Tippy Tappy Football YouTube show.

“Instead, they like to grind teams out, which is potentially why Middlesbrough are edging closer to them. They’ve definitely got a chance of catching Sheffield United, and it’s going to be tight for sure.

“I feel like Sheffield United have a determined and organised group; it’s a good squad with good depth. The management team is also really good, with Jack Lester supporting Paul Heckingbottom, and they’ve done well in the loan market too. They’re just an honest group who work really hard and do everything the manager tells them.

“Obviously, there will be a few worries regarding financials and where they’ll be going forward. There will be some uncertainty about a new consortium coming in – will there be a transfer embargo?

“There are just a few clouds over the top at the moment. I hope they can get back to the Premier League; it was tough for them to go down to the Championship and they deserve to be there.”

