Latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship regarding some of Sheffield United’s rivals

Sheffield United have a big summer ahead as they prepare for life back in the Football League. They will be looking to compete at the top end of the table.

Chris Wilder has the opportunity to bolster his ranks when the transfer window opens. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the Championship...

Sunderland winger eyed

Sunderland will face a battle to keep hold of winger Jack Clarke. According to the Daily Echo, he is on Southampton’s radar but they are yet to make contact.

The Saints are preparing for next term following their promotion to the Premier League under Russell Martin. Clarke, 23, scored nine goals and gained 12 assists in the last campaign for the Black Cats.

Leeds United back boss

Daniel Farke will be backed by Leeds United for next season, as per the Yorkshire Evening Post. The Whites have no intention of parting ways with the German despite their play-off final loss to Southampton last weekend.

The Yorkshire club will be aiming for promotion once again along with Sheffield United. They could lose a few key players though as they look to balance the books.

Preston North End dealt blow

As per the Lancashire Evening Post, Preston North End will have to look elsewhere for midfield reinforcements with target Joe Williams signing a new deal. The Lilywhites were keen on landing him.

Ryan Lowe’s side are poised to lose skipper Alan Browne when his contract expires at the end of June. Journalist Alan Nixon has claimed on his Patreon page that the Blades are interested in the Irishman along with Coventry City.

Middlesbrough, Burnley and Derby County want striker

Middlesbrough, Burnley and Derby County want St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh along with French Ligue 2 club FC Metz, according to Football Insider. He scored five goals in 15 games for the Saints after joining them in January from Warington Rylands in non-league.

Michael Carrick’s Boro missed out on the play-offs in this past season, whilst the Rams were promoted from League One under Paul Warne. Meanwhile, the Clarets dropped out of the top flight along with Sheffield United and Luton Town.

Rooney’s first words

Wayne Rooney is the new manager at Plymouth Argyle and will feel he has a point to prove after his previous spell at Birmingham City didn’t work out.

He has spoken for the first time since his switch to Home Park and has told the Pilgrims’ website: “Defensively, we want to be a hard team to beat. When teams come to Home Park, we want to be front-footed, aggressive and make it as difficult as we can for the opposition.

“It's important that there's a real togetherness throughout the whole football club. That's something I've brought to every club I've been at. Every member of staff is important. It's important that when you win a football game, every member of staff feels they've contributed to that victory.