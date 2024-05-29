Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie

Oli McBurnie’s Sheffield United contract is running out

We’re yet to know exactly where Oli McBurnie will be playing his football next season but going by recent social media activity, he’ll probably be the first to tell us.

The Blades striker’s current contract runs out this summer and while United are yet to announce their retained list, it is understood that McBurnie was to be offered a new deal to stay at Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pending expiry of that contract means he is ripe for transfer rumours and this is very much the time of year for that, however the 27-year-old isn’t slow to knock them down.

Earlier this week a United fan posted that his dad had claimed to be speaking to McBurnie’s father in the gym, giving some detail about the contract offer.

McBurnie having been made aware of the tweet, responded, “One of our dads is lying pal.”

Then on Wednesday, reports north of the border suggested that Hearts were interested in taking McBurnie to Edinburgh. The Scotland international replied: “Don’t tell me you went to the gym with my old man as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McBurnie and Jayden Bogle are believed to be two of the out-of-contract players United want to keep on, with details of others still yet to be confirmed by the club.