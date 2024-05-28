Sheffield United takeover by US group takes major step closer to completion

Sheffield United are in the process of being taken over by a US group of investors (Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Sheffield United’s potential takeover has reached the EFL with group ‘confident’ it will be ratified

Sheffield United’s proposed takeover by a group of US investors is now in the hands of the EFL after the Blades hierarchy completed their due diligence.

The Telegraph are reporting that the potential change in ownership will now come down to the governing body undertaking their ‘fit and proper’ test which will include providing proof of funds and future planning proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The US group, understood to be made up of Silicon Valley investors who have been keen for some time to get inolved in English football, are reported to be confident of passing any checks by the EFL and have already begun working behind the scenes at United.

A football consultant based in the UK, reportedly former Bournemouth chief scout Des Taylor, has been employed. Last week, it was reported in The Star that Ben Osborn, who the club looked set to activate an option for another season following expiry of his current contract, was now to be released, with an imminent takeover cited as part of the reasoning.

The club’s full retained list has yet to be announced publically, with a number of players’ departures having been revealed before the last game of the Premier League season so they could get a warm send-off from United fans.

The speed of a potential takeover stepped up a notch in the past two weeks and it is understood that slight changes in recruitment for next season have had to be made, such is the confidence that it will go through EFL checks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Telegraph report that the group are expecting to have completed their ownership by the summer.

Should that be the case, it would bring to an end a rocky process in attempting to sell the club by Prince Abdullah. One interested part, US businessman Henry Mauriss ended up in prison on fraud charges, while another, Nigerian entrepreneur Dozy Mmobuosi has also been accused of fraud in the US.

Since then, United commisioned expert firm Lazard to deal with the sale and it is they who have conducted the due diligence on the club’s behalf.