Sheffield United targeting instant Premier League return ahead of game that will decide who takes their top-flight place

Sheffield United can take inspiration from both Leeds and Southampton after their relegation from the Premier League this season, manager Chris Wilder believes, ahead of the Championship play-off final which will decide which of the sides take their place in the top-flight. United’s Yorkshire rivals face the Saints at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

Both clubs dropped out of the Premier League a year ago and suffered something of a hangover in the summer but quickly banished it to launch an assault on instant promotion back to the promised land, albeit with squads packed with talent that could still play in the Premier League. The Blades hope to hang on to their top players, including Gus Hamer and Ollie Arblaster, but there will be key sales as well as the likes of Anel Ahmedhodzic and Vini Souza move on.

Asked if United can learn the lessons of both sides, Wilder replied: “You can do. I’ve said all along, it's a poor season and we have to own that. We can't get away from it but it's not a poor football club. It's an attractive football club for players to come. Our support has been incredible and emotional, and humbling at times as well. We have to repay that.