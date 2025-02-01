Chris Wilder offers Paul Warne verdict after Sheffield United intensify pressure on Derby County boss

Chris Wilder offered his support to Paul Warne - after his Sheffield United side intensified the pressure on the Derby County boss with victory at Pride Park. The Blades took all three points from a scrappy contest thanks to Ben Brereton Diaz, after great work on the left of the box by fellow new boy Tom Cannon.

Iit was not as easy as many neutrals may have predicted as second travelled to 22nd in the Championship table but defeat was Derby’s seventh in a row and patience began to run out towards the end, as sections of the home support sang: “Paul Warne, your football is s***” and booed the former Millers boss as he applauded them after the game.

Warne’s survival task has not been made easier by the sale of key man Eiran Cashin to Premier League Brighton, while a number of injuries saw his options on the bench limited. Speaking after the game Wilder said: “It was a tough afternoon. What I will say is that when you're a manager you want to see your players play for the football club and for yourself as a manager and give it a right go. And all the Derby players did for Paul.

“It's a difficult period for Derby and Paul but we've watched the games and they could have quite easily got a result against Sunderland and in two or three other games. And they could easily have got a result today as well. Because they gave everything for the manager.

“They lost their best player and they're incredibly stretched with injuries. Paul's a good guy and he deserves the support. It's not my gig but that's my view from the outside and they're giving everything for the manager.”

On his side’s display, which saw them keep pace with leaders Leeds after bouncing back from a 3-0 disappointment last Friday at home to Hull City, Wilder added: “It was a bit disjointed in terms of the performance, not helped by the press of the opposition. Our transition wasn't good and we needed to take more care of the ball. We found a couple of moments and that's all you need.

“Great work from Tom Cannon and a good finish at the back stick. We had to dig in, a lot playing their first minutes for a long time and you have to take that into consideration. But most important was winning a game of football today and that's four wins out of five from the Sunderland game and a great reaction from Friday night.”