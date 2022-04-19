With fellow striker Oli McBurnie appearing in danger of missing the rest of the season after being diagnosed with muscle and bone damage in a foot, Heckingbottom revealed Sharp is on course to make his long-awaited return from injury against Steve Morison’s side.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Heckingbottom and Nigel Pearson following Sheffield United's draw at Bristol City: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Speaking after watching United finish the Bank Holiday weekend in sixth, following a 1-1 draw at Bristol City, Heckingbottom confirmed their captain and leading goalscorer has entered the closing stages of his rehabilitation from a hamstring complaint.

“We’re hoping to have Billy back for the next game,” he said. “Everything has to go to plan for that to happen. All of the boxes have to be ticked.

“If you ask Billy, he’ll tell you that he’s fit now. As far as I’m concerned, and am being told, he’s close. So hopefully everything continues as it is and nothing happens.

Paul Heckingbottom with Sheffield United defender Chris Basham at Ashton Gate: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“We believe he could be back for that one.”

With Heckingbottom bemoaning United’s inability to exploit more of the openings they are creating, confessing it has made the race for a top six finish tighter than might otherwise have been the case, Sharp’s recovery can not come soon enough.

Iliman Ndiaye and Jack Robinson both spurned good openings during the match at Ashton Gate, with the latter directing a header straight at Dan Bentley moments before Chris Martin fired City in front.

Morgan Gibbs-White’s superb volley, after an Enda Stevens strike had been blocked, later dragged United level and saw them return to South Yorkshire a point above seventh placed Millwall.

Sharp has not featured since limping out of United’s meeting with Barnsley before the international break.

McBurnie, who had been deputising for the 36-year-old, was hurt during the Good Friday defeat by Reading and Heckingbottom, who admitted United had “picked up a few knocks” at City, confirmed the prognosis is not good.