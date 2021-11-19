The debate over one, however, should be a little more simplistic.

And that is the one involving the skipper.

Billy Sharp is one of those who knows that his time at Bramall Lane could be coming to an end, with his deal running out at the end of June and he admitted it feels a little ‘weird’ having that slight uncertainty hanging over him.

Billy Sharp's Sheffield United contract runs out at the end of this season. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"I want to stay here for as long as I can. If the club want to keep me, brilliant," he told the media this week, as the Blades prepare for a return to action against Coventry on Saturday.

"I always said when I signed my last contract I wanted to stay. It's a bit of a weird situation waiting to hear if the club want to keep you. If they want to sign me now I’ll sign it today.

"I'm going to give my all until they day I leave."

Rhian Brewster celebrates his first leageu goal for Sheffield United with provider Billy Sharp. Simon Bellis / Sportimage

He shouldn’t realy have to worry, should he?

At 35-years-old Sharp remains one of the most important players in the United squad – not just for what he brings in terms of his performances, but also in his leadership.

He remains the best finisher the club have at their disposal and his background as a boyhood Blade means that there is someone in that dressing room to remind everyone what it means to pull on that red and white shirt – not that they should need that reiterating.

It is that aspect that is arguably more important here. Coming into the final years of Sharp’s career, the striker has already formed an academy in the city, providing expert coaching to kids of all ages and abilities and it would appear as though he would want to stay in the game when he does finally hang up the boots.

A new one-year playing contract, with a phased easing into the coaching set-up should be what the club are thinking about regarding Sharp’s future. Who better to look after the early careers of United’s young talent than someone like the current captain?

He's been in their position at United and had to leave before twice coming back and nailing down a legendary status with two incredible promotions. On and off the pitch, Sharp has dealt with glory and grief and has been a tremandous asset to the club in their community work.