However, one of Brewster’s Blades colleagues up front says there has to be collective responsibility for goals and is hopeful the former Liverpool man can build on that excellent strike against Rovers.

Skipper Billy Sharp admits he should have found the net more himself and wants to see more chances being taken, starting against Coventry City on Saturday.

Billy Sharp (L) is hopeful that Rhian Brewster can build on his first Sheffield United league goal when the Blades take on Coventry City ion Saturday. Simon Bellis / Sportimage

"We've not scored enough goals between us so hopefully [Brewster] can get on the scoresheet,” said Sharp.

"We've talked about this and that's down to us all. The performances haven't been up to standard.

"We've got three games in a week, two at home, so it's important to get off to a good start against Coventry.

"On our day we can beat anyone."

While United currently occupy 17th place in the Championship table, Sharp is quick to point out that it is still only November and while he’s calling for a turnaround in performances quickly, the captain does believe there’s plenty of time to make a push up the table.

"There's definitely time, he added. “Everyone has shown individually they can be good players but it's about doing it for Sheffield United.

"Five years ago we had to go on a run so it's about doing it again.