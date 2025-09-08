Ipswich Town are close to signing West Bromwich Albion defender Darnell Furlong. | Getty Images

Sheffield United travel to Portman Road this Friday to take on Ipswich Town.

Both sides will be looking for their first league win of the season and former Reading winger Jobi McAnuff said Kieran McKenna’s side have been “underwhelming” so far.

The Tractor Boys were relegated from the Premier League last year and were tipped by many to get off to a flying start this year and challenge at the top of the table.

But it has been a frustrating first few games of the season for Ipswich after losing several key players in the transfer window.

So far this season, they have registered three points from three draws and one loss, sitting just above the relegation zone in 20th.

What Jobi McAnuff had to say about Ipswich’s form

And former Royals captain, McAnuff, believes Ipswich are not performing the way we’d expect from a McKenna side.

"Ipswich Town have been underwhelming so far, given the quality of their squad,” he said on Sky Sports’ Essential EFL Podcast. “When they came up, there was clear structure and strategic planning in their signings, bringing in Championship-level experience to hit the ground running.

"They have lost key players like Delap and Hutchinson, but the talent they retained should be more than capable. So far, the team has lacked rhythm and the smoothness in possession we expect from Kieran McKenna's sides.

"Central midfield has been a particular weakness, with the balance that players like Massimo Luongo and Sam Morsy provided missing."

Both sides are desperate to get a win to gather some momentum in this Championship season. Sheffield United currently sit rock bottom of the table with no points after a torrid run of form under new boss Ruben Selles. However, they will be hoping a regrouping during the international break could be just what they need, and a game away at an Ipswich side low in confidence as well could see them walk away with a massive three points.

Before the season started, this match-up was one many believed would be a clash between two promotion rivals but this season so far has shown vulnerabilities in both sides. However, the Blades will be hoping their late transfer window additions can push them on and take the pressure off Selles’ shoulders.