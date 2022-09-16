With Tommy Doyle and James McAtee also being selected by the Young Lions following their loan moves from Manchester City earlier this year, four members of Paul Heckingbottom’s team could feature in the clash on September 27th.

Brewster provided the assist for Khadra’s winning goal against Swansea City earlier this week, which means United enter tomorrow’s meeting with Preston North End on top of the Championship table.

Reda Khadra (right) with his Sheffield United team mate Rhian Brewster: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

But speaking ahead of that match, and the forthcoming international friendly in South Yorkshire, the former Liverpool striker said: “We’re bantering Reda already. The banter has already started with him, because he reckons they’re going to win and there’s three of us telling him ‘no way.’

“It’s always an honour to get picked by your country and, being at Bramall Lane, it’s even better.”

The quartet are among a clutch of United players scheduled to represent their countries during the international break, which begins following their visit to Deepdale.

Sander Berge (Norway), George Baldock (Greece), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Wales) and John Egan (Republic of Ireland) had already been summoned for duty before Anel Ahmedhodzic and Iliman Ndiaye received notice from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Senegal respectively.

Paul Heckingbottom has a number of players away on international duty: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage