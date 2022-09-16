Sheffield United: International banter has started as team mates prepare to clash at Bramall Lane
Rhian Brewster says the “banter” with his Sheffield United team mate Reda Khadra has already started after the pair were named in the England and Germany squads for this month’s under-21 fixture at Bramall Lane.
With Tommy Doyle and James McAtee also being selected by the Young Lions following their loan moves from Manchester City earlier this year, four members of Paul Heckingbottom’s team could feature in the clash on September 27th.
Brewster provided the assist for Khadra’s winning goal against Swansea City earlier this week, which means United enter tomorrow’s meeting with Preston North End on top of the Championship table.
But speaking ahead of that match, and the forthcoming international friendly in South Yorkshire, the former Liverpool striker said: “We’re bantering Reda already. The banter has already started with him, because he reckons they’re going to win and there’s three of us telling him ‘no way.’
“It’s always an honour to get picked by your country and, being at Bramall Lane, it’s even better.”
The quartet are among a clutch of United players scheduled to represent their countries during the international break, which begins following their visit to Deepdale.
Sander Berge (Norway), George Baldock (Greece), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Wales) and John Egan (Republic of Ireland) had already been summoned for duty before Anel Ahmedhodzic and Iliman Ndiaye received notice from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Senegal respectively.
Daniel Jebbison has been named in the England under-20 side while Hasan Ayari will link-up with Tunisia’s under-23 side. Sai Sachdev (England under-18) will also be absent from United’s training ground. Oliver Arblaster has been placed on stand-by for England under-19’s.