Sheffield United injury state of play ahead of Hull City clash amid Oliver Arblaster uncertainty

Sheffield United have made some progress during the international break in terms of the fitness of their squad but still have some doubts ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Hull City. The main concern for Unitedites is skipper Oliver Arblaster, who withdrew from the England elite squad over the break.

Manager Chris Wilder was tightlipped about the youngster’s fitness earlier today at his pre-match press conference but there was better fitness news in the shape of his young teammate Andre Brooks, who is available again after missing the win over Watford before the break through concussion protocols.

United saw a number of other players jet off round the world on international duty, with Kieffer Moore sparking concern after being stamped in the face against Turkey and Anel Ahmedhodzic returning home early from Bosnia and Herzegovina’s camp. Harry Souttar reported back without any issues from Australia duty while Louie Marsh also gained some more international experience with England’s elite squad, scoring in victory over Romania on Tuesday night.

“We’ve got a few doubts amongst the group but I’m not going to give anything away and we’ll do all we can to get the boys who are doubts ready for Friday night. Harry has come back; he’s used to that process of travelling away with Australia, he was fine about it. He was desperate to play, so he's okay.

“And the other boys came back yesterday and the day before. Louie Marsh was involved with the elite squad England U20s. We went over to watch him on Tuesday night, me and Jamie Hoyland, and he got on for half an hour and scored a goal. So that was good for him.

The other boys have been involved, Kieffer and Adam Davies in the Wales squad and Ryan One was with the U20s. There are doubts and little bits and pieces but I’m for players going away and playing for their countries. And hopefully we’ll have a full complement to pick from for a tough game on Friday night.”

Tyrese Campbell and Rhys Norrington-Davies also took big fitness steps over the break with minutes for the U21s, with the striker netting a hat-trick in the 8-2 hammering of Watford, while Jack Robinson is also nearing a comeback from a groin issue.

"Brooksy has been outstanding, and it's a massive boost that he’s back," Wilder added. "We had concussion laws obviously off the back of the ball that hit him on the back of the head against Barnsley. He missed out, but he's trained really well, and he's really pushing.

"Tyrese is getting there, with a hat-trick in the U21s, and Jamie Shackleton getting there as well. So it has been a good period for us in terms of working them on the training ground. To get minutes for Rhys Norrington-Davies against Watford was outstanding. It's important that we get these up to speed pretty quickly. They're an important group and it’s important, the size of the squad. It’s a tight group and we need everyone fit and healthy.

"Jack Robinson's on his way back, and Tom Davies is the only one that we've got from a medium term injury point of view. But, you know, there’s a glint in his eye as well. He’s looking at our performances and would like to get involved in what we’re trying to produce and the direction we’re trying to go in."