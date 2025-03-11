Key Sheffield United man absence v Bristol City sparks injury fears ahead of Sheffield Wednesday derby

Sheffield United supporters will be sweating over the fitness of Vini Souza for Sunday’s Steel City derby clash against Wednesday after the Brazilian battler was absent from the Blades squad for this evening’s game against Bristol City. The midfielder made way at half-time of Saturday’s victory over Preston North End, complaining of fatigue in his hamstring.

Boss Chris Wilder said immediately after that game that he felt Souza would be fit to face the Robins tonight but he is not on the teamsheet, just days before the Blades travel to Hillsborough looking to secure another derby double over their biggest rivals.

Gus Hamer, who also made way before the end against Paul Heckingbottom’s side after receiving some treatment, is fit enough to make the bench while Tom Cannon is missing entirely. Femi Seriki comes back in to start at right-back, allowing Hamza Choudhury to return to midfield alongside Sydie Peck.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi starts on the right wing while youngster Jamal Baptiste is drafted onto the bench alongside Anel Ahmedhodzic, who is rested as he walks the tightrope of having nine bookings to his name knowing that one more this evening would rule him out of Sunday’s trip to Hillsborough.

Blades: Cooper, Seriki, Holding, Robinson, Burrows, Peck, Choudhury, Rak-Sakyi, O’Hare, Brereton Diaz, Campbell. Subs: A. Davies, McCallum, Brewster, Hamer, Moore, Ahmedhodzic, Baptiste, Brooks, One.