The latest Sheffield United news as the Blades prepare to host Southampton on Tuesday after beating Oxford United.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United finally got their 2025/26 campaign up and running with a 1-0 win away at Oxford United on Saturday afternoon.

A 65th-minute Callum O’Hare strike, some gutsy defending and three saves from Michael Cooper were enough to finally get the Blades off the mark, having managed zero points and just one goal from their previous six Championship outings this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The early signs back under Chris Wilder are positive and a standard has now been set for Sheffield United’s recovery. But what are the other headlines around Bramhall Lane as a new week begins and attention turns to Tuesday’s clash at home to fellow strugglers Southampton?

Tahith Chong awaiting scan results after Oxford heartbreak

Chong is yet to start a game for Sheffield United. | Sportimage

Saturday’s vital victory wasn’t without cost for Sheffield United.

Summer signing Tahith Chong was named in the starting line-up for the first time since signing from Luton Town, but was replaced at the eleventh hour by Djibril Soumare after suffering a fitness issue in the warm-up.

Chong initially tried to join his teammates in preparation for the Kassam Stadium showdown, but confirmation of Soumare’s addition to the side was quickly posted as it became clear the ex-Man Utd man was unfit to feature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Chong must anxiously await the results of a scan to see if there’s any lasting damage.

“We'll wait and see,” Wilder said at his pre-Saints press conference.

“That was disappointing for Chongy. He was set to start, and he’d trained really well. The position that we were playing him, he's played before in the Premier League with Luton Town. And his knee just locked up during the warm-up. So, that wasn't an ideal situation.

“It was definitely not an ideal situation for him, but for me and for Soumare as well. I thought he adapted well to the challenge, quickly getting on board with what he needed to do. It was important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I spoke to the players, the subs, that when we're working and we're picking the team and we're working with the team, they’ve got to always dial themselves in as well, because of how quickly things can change. Obviously, that was a situation that happened Saturday.”

Chris Wilder sets Callum O’Hare challenge after winning goal

Callum O'Hare scored his first goal of the season against Oxford United. | Getty Images

O’Hare’s goal on Saturday was a welcome return to form for a player who has struggled this campaign, after playing such a big role for the Blades in 2024/25.

However, nothing demonstrates the 27-year-old’s importance to this side more than the fact he’s now been directly involved in both of Sheffield United’s Championship goals this season, assisting the first before scoring at the weekend.

Wilder needs O’Hare in top shape if he’s to drag United back up the table, and the boss has challenged the midfielder to do a little less running in order to free himself up for more goals and assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was a player who a lot of clubs were after the summer he arrived, so I'm delighted that we got him and he played a big part in our season last season,” Wilder said of O’Hare, whose commitment has not been in question this season.

“But you're always looking to nudge qualities up that he's got. Cal's a really honest guy. We talk about running and he’s one at times that needs to stop running, if I'm honest, and settle himself down a little bit.

“I think he covered 14km on Saturday, which was amazing. But he's not working towards the Olympics. He's working towards, you know, being a better player and contributing more with his assists and goals.

“So I'm delighted that Cal got off the mark and he's working on his game technically as well to improve. Just because you're young doesn't mean you don't have to work at your game, and he’s in that bracket. They're all working at their game as we speak to maintain those standards and improve.”

Three key stats from Sheffield United’s win over Oxford United

Callum O’Hare’s strike was Sheffield United’s first in the second half of a Championship match since their 3-0 win over Bristol City in the 2024/25 playoff semi-final second leg.

Centre-back Mark McGuinness made 14 clearances, at least six more than any other player on the pitch.

Chiedozie Ogbene’s assist for O’Hare was his first direct goal involvement in any competition since providing an assist for Luton on the final day of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Your next Sheffield United read: SUFC ratings v Oxford as 8/10 hero shines but 4/10 man chases shadows